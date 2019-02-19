Ariana Grande Equals The Beatles’ 55-Year-Old Record On Billboard Charts

Ariana Grande may have had a tough 18 months in her personal life, but her career has never been better than it is now. At the tender age of just 25, Grande has already released five studio albums and 41 singles, with two of those albums and six of the singles having been released in the last eight months alone.

The singer also won her first Grammy this year for her album Sweetener. Just weeks later, she has made history as the first female artist to ever be displaced from the top spot on the U.K. charts by, well, herself, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Shortly after that, Grande equaled another long-standing record that has been held by the Beatles since 1964 in the U.S. charts. According to the Rolling Stone, back in 1964, the Beatles held all the top three spots on the Hot 100 chart with their tracks “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” and “Do You Want to Know a Secret?”

Grande, with the incredible success of her latest music, has just managed to do that for the first time in 55 years this week. The songs in question that have afforded her this prestigious honor are “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “Thank U, Next.”

Ariana Grande is the first solo artist in history to claim the top 3 spots on the Billboard #Hot100

While “Thank U, Next,” sits at third, it’s the first week on the charts for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and a fourth straight week at number one for “7 Rings.”

She is also the first solo artist to reach this achievement, and the first female artist to do so. The Beatles’ record with the top three songs lasted for five weeks through March and April 1964.

Grande took to Twitter with a heartfelt thank you to her millions of fans for their continued support over the years.

“still cant believe this is real fr. thanks for making history with ya girl today. and for making me feel loved. bye crying.”

Not only is Grande enjoying success on the charts, but her most recent album, Thank U, Next, has been flying off the racks in-store since its February 8 release, culminating in the artist’s best sales week throughout her entire career.

Thank U, Next is partly the work that has come out of her breakup with ex-fiance Pete Davidson. The pair split in the middle of October, just five months after they first started dating, and a less than six weeks after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller suddenly passed away of a drug overdose.