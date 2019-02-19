‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Olivia Culpo Flaunts Curves & Cleavage In Sizzling Bikini Pic

American model and actress Olivia Culpo has been keeping busy as of late. Ever since the buxom brunette won the Miss Universe pageant in 2012, the former beauty queen has been keeping busy with plenty of modeling and acting gigs.

As noted on her IMDb page, Culpo made her first acting appearance in 2014’s The Other Woman, starring alongside Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and fellow model Kate Upton. Both Culpo and Upton would reunite years later when both models were featured in the 2018 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Last year, Culpo was also featured in I Feel Pretty, alongside Amy Schumer and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Culpo keeps equally busy this year, but as of late, it seems the supermodel has been enjoying a well-deserved vacation. Still, even though she’s been spending time relaxing and unwinding, Olivia has been frequently posting sizzling snapshots to Instagram, and her latest one is bound to have her fans feeling hot under the collar.

In her latest Instagram share, Culpo can be seen relaxing under the sun. The model is sprawled out over a beachside chair, which is outfitted with a comfy-looking pillow topper. The sun shined brightly in this particular photo and Olivia opted for a wide-brimmed hat in order to keep the sun out of her eyes.

While it’s hard to discern exactly where this photo was taken — Olivia’s post lacks any sort of geotag information — it’s likely that this pic was from the model’s vacation in Mexico. As reported by 12up, Culpo has been vacationing down south with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Danny Amendola, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. The two began dating in 2016, and while they broke up last March — and again in November, after reconciling in October — it seems Amendola and Culpo are back together again (for the time being).

In the aforementioned photo, Culpo rocked a tight silverish-blue bikini, which hugs her curvaceous body, showing off her tight abs and plenty of cleavage to boot. Unsurprisingly, Olivia’s fans were greatly appreciative of her latest pic. At the time of writing, the sexy snapshot has racked up well over 30,000 likes, despite having been posted less than an hour ago.

Culpo will be featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. On Sports Illustrated‘s official website, Culpo detailed how she reacted to being chosen to appear in last year’s issue.

“My first phone call was to my mom and dad,” Olivia recounted. “I feel like something that’s so exciting about success is being able to share it with people important to you. I knew they would freak. I’ve been dying to do this my entire career. I felt like I was going to cry.”