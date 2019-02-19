Olivia Brower, ‘Sports Illustrated’s Newest Model, Busts Out Of Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Olivia Brower is the newest addition to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition family. The magazine took to its verified Instagram page on Tuesday to introduce the 24-year-old stunner by sharing a series of sizzling posts about the rookie.

In one particular photo, the California native is featured in a pale pink two-piece bikini that leaves little to the imagination. It consists of a triangle top that ties behind the model’s neck and a matching string thong that puts her booty on full display. The model is lying face down in the sand as she lifts her torso up on her forearm.

Brower is looking back, away from the onlooker, as if something had caught her attention off camera. Her blonde hair is slicked back and wet as if she’d recently taken a dip in the ocean. Her lips are in a slight pout in a seductive, yet unpretentious way. Brower appears to be wearing golden-brown eyeshadow and some eyeliner, which brings out the blue color of her eyes.

As Sports Illustrated recently noted, Brower is in the Bahamas where she and other models are shooting their spread for the upcoming edition, which is set to be released in May. Behind the model, the gorgeous blue of the Caribbean Sea compliments the pink of her swimsuit.

The snapshot, which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 11,200 likes and more than 80 comments within two hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their approval of the magazine’s newest addition by praising her incredibly good looks.

“Wow such amazing Girl!love love the pictures of this beautiful woman…,” one user wrote.

“Oh my Gosh!!!!! Incredible,” another one chimed in.

According to the Sports Illustrated report, Brower has previously worked with SI’s photographer’s Josie Clough as a model for Clough’s swimwear and lifestyle brand It’s Now Cool.

“I am filled with gratitude to be in this issue,” the model said after learning she had been selected to appear on the upcoming edition.