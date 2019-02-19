Lady Gaga Splits With Her Fiancee Christian Carino

The singer attending the Grammys without her engagement ring was apparently no accident.

According to an article in People, Lady Gaga has ended her engagement with fiance Christian Carino. The news was confirmed by Gaga’s rep, according to the piece. While the representative for the Grammy winner and Oscar nominee didn’t officially offer more information on the split, an anonymous source said that there wasn’t any particular event or reason for the break-up, just that it’s one of those things that happen.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” the sources said. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

That may very well be the case, but either way, the rumor mill has been churning overtime regarding the couple, at least since the February 10 Grammy Awards. Die-hard fans noticed that Gaga wasn’t wearing her engagement ring at the event. Neither did it escape notice that the 32-year-old singer didn’t thank Carino – who didn’t attend the award ceremony – during her acceptance speech when her song “Shallow” won the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance.

And while Carino and Gaga’s engagement ring was conspicuously absent at the Grammys, he was on Gaga’s arm for other recent award events, including the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, as Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper have been feted for their stunning work in A Star Is Born.

Gaga announced her engagement to the 49-year-old talent agent back in October 2018 when she was being honored at the 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration and she thanked “my fiance Christian” during her acceptance speech. The couple had reportedly been dating since February of 2017.

Fans are saying that the signs have been there for some time that the engagement might not be 100 percent on the right track. Especially noticeable was the fact that Gaga didn’t spend Valentine’s Day posting photos of herself with Carino, as many couples do. Instead, she posted a photo of herself getting a permanent reminder of her fabulous star turn in A Star Is Born. Gaga revealed that she has gotten the outline of a tattoo of a rose started on her spine, with the words “la vie en rose” tattooed alongside the rose’s stem.

She also got the musical notes “G” and “A” tattooed on the lines of the musical staff on the inside of her arm to spell out her name.

Gaga is nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her work in A Star Is Born, and the ceremony will air on February 24.