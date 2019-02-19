‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Stuns In Blue Bikini On Instagram

Model Haley Kalil may have grown up in Minnesota, but that doesn’t mean she likes the cold temperatures. To combat the chilling New York weather, it seems that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie has been reminiscing about warmer times by taking to her widely followed Instagram account to remember moments where she was able to rock nothing but swimwear. The 26-year-old stunner shared yet another memory to her account on the social media platform, and her fans were not shy to show their love for the steamy new post.

Haley was captured on the edge of a balcony in her most recent Instagram upload shared on Tuesday, February 19, with a breathtaking view of luscious green trees and the beautiful blue sky providing a stunning background for her. The model left little to the imagination in a barely-there bikini — something’s she’s used to rocking after her first feature in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine last year. Haley’s sexy navy blue two-piece featured two dainty buttons in the middle to keep it closed, and showed off an ample amount of her cleavage thanks to its low scoop neckline. Meanwhile, its matching bottom counterpart sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and insanely toned midsection.

The redheaded bombshell rocked a few small cornrows in her hair while letting the rest of her fiery locks hang down to blow in the breeze. She sported a pair of polarized sunglasses to keep the sun out of her eyes during what looked like a picturesque summer day.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty went wild for her latest risque photo, which at the time of this writing has racked up nearly 3,500 likes with its first 45 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens of her 200,000 followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the swimsuit model with compliments.

“Wow you’re gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was looking “fabulous.”

Haley has highlighted a number of her exciting vacations on her Instagram profile with permanent story collection. In one of the photos from a story labeled “THAILAND,” the model rocks the same blue bikini and hairstyle, suggesting that the most recent photo shared to her feed is a throwback to a trip she took to Bangkok last year.

It seems that her trip to Asia was not the only travel experience Haley has been reminiscent of lately. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model also recently shared a throwback post from her trip to Kenya last month, where she sported a number of barely-there bikinis for her official rookie photo shoot for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.