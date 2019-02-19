‘Jessica Jones’ Creator Melissa Rosenberg Promises Marvel Series Will End ‘With A Bang’

On Monday afternoon, news broke that Netflix’s final two Marvel original series, Jessica Jones and The Punisher, are slated to end after the release of their upcoming seasons. Although fans, cast members, and creators alike are sad to see the superhero shows leave, viewers can expect to see epic finales.

Melissa Rosenberg, creator of Jessica Jones, penned a tweet on Tuesday morning thanking everyone involved in the show and promising fans that they will not be disappointed in Season 3, according ScreenRant.

“To all JJ’s fans and followers, thanks for your support! What an extraordinary ride it’s been! So much gratitude to K Ritter et al,” Rosenberg wrote, referring to the series’ star Krysten Ritter. “We’ll be going out with a bang for our last 13 eps when they air. Can’t wait for you to see them!”

Ritter, who plays Jessica in the series, also wrote a post bidding Jessica Jones farewell. The actress shared a collection of photos from the cast’s final table read to Instagram. In one, she posed alongside fellow stars Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Eka Darville as well as Rosenberg.

The second photo was a selfie of Ritter in Jessica’s signature leather jacket, while the third image showed Ritter and Taylor snacking during the table read.

“I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years,” Ritter captioned the collection. “I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words.”

Ritter concluded by saying that the third season of the series will arrive on Netflix later this year.

The series follows one of Marvel’s darker superheroes, Jessica Jones, who doubles as a private investigator. Jessica possesses super strength but also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to a tragedy that ended her short career as a full-time hero.

The cancellations of Jessica Jones and The Punisher mark the end of a six-year relationship between Marvel and Netflix. Several other series, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, were previously pulled from the streaming service in favor of Disney launching its own streaming service called Disney+, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Marvel films living on Netflix are expected to be pulled from Netflix as well, later finding new homes on Disney+.