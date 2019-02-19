Armie Hammer Shuts Down Rumours Of Being Cast As Batman

The actor has denied being approached by anyone involved with Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'.

Ever since Ben Affleck officially confirmed, after months, if not years of back and forth conjecture, that he will no longer be Batman in DC Comics and Warner Bros. cinematic universe, the internet has been rampant with speculation.

Affleck debuted as the caped crusader in Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and continued his role in the controversial Justice League. While he was all set to appear in a standalone film featuring him as Batman, along with Matt Reeves serving as director, Affleck officially confirmed that he is stepping out of the role on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Couldn’t crack it. I thought it was time for someone else to take a shot at it. And they’ve got some really good people.”

News reports, rumors and fun list-style articles have been making the rounds since then about who will be the next cinematic Batman. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the latest seemed to be a rumor that stated that Armie Hammer had been in final negotiations for the role. That rumor has now been officially debunked.

In an interview with Yahoo! Movies UK, Hammer gave a very clear picture of his status as the newest Batman.

“No one who can actually give me the job has asked me if I’m interested. I don’t even know if they’re done, I think they’re still working on a script. I don’t think they’re close to production or anything like that, but I can conclusively tell you that no one has checked my availability, which is a bummer.”

Armie Hammer attends the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The actor sounds disappointed, and understandably so, given that it was the second time that he’s come close to becoming Batman. Hammer was officially cast as Batman in the now-canceled Justice League: Mortal live-action film to be directed by George Miller. The film fell apart during the Writer’s Guild of America strike of 2007.

This also isn’t the first time that an actor has been considered as the frontrunner to be Batman, only to refute those rumors. Internet favorite Jon Hamm of Mad Men fame, similar to Hammer, also confirmed that he hasn’t been approached, and seemed disappointed by the lack of contact as well.

Regardless of which actor will finally be cast as the iconic comic book character of Batman, it’s clearly a role that is very much coveted in Hollywood and would be a huge accomplishment for any actor in the industry.