Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Split After He Cheated On Her With Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend, Per ‘TMZ’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split. The couple called it quits after the NBA star allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially over. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dumped her baby daddy this week after he allegedly cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Thompson has been in L.A. for a few days now, and he reportedly came to town in order to spend Valentine’s Day with Kardashian. However, the pair were not seen together, and Khloe scarcely mentioned Tristan on social media during the day of love. Instead, she spent the day with the couple’s daughter, True.

On Sunday night, Tristan reportedly attended a house party where he ran into Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The two were allegedly seen cuddling, with witnesses revealing that Thompson and Woods were all over each other, and “making out.”

Sources reveal that Khloe has “had enough” of Tristan’s cheating ways and upon finding out about his transgressions with Jordyn, she immediately dumped the NBA star.

Meanwhile, fans know that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are nearly inseparable. The best friends do almost everything together from spending time with Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, to going on vacations together. They even recently did a makeup collaboration with one another.

There is currently no word on how Kylie feels about Jordyn betraying her family by messing around with Tristan behind Khloe’s back, but the rumors are sure to be flying about this one for weeks to come.

As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and a video of the basketball player kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the cheating scandal broke. Despite Tristan Thompson’s cheating, the couple stayed together, but have been rumored to be on shaky ground ever since.

Khloe decided to remain in Cleveland with Tristan after he was caught cheating. However, once the NBA season ended, the pair moved back to L.A. with their daughter.

In the fall when Thompson was forced to return to Ohio for training camp with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kardashian decided to stay behind in California, where she has been ever since, barring a few visits to Cleveland for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has publicly spoken about the split.