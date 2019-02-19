Motley Crue Biopic ‘The Dirt’: Drama-Filled Official Trailer Released By Netflix

The long-awaited biopic about Motley Crue, The Dirt, will premiere on Netflix in about one month, and the streaming service has finally released the film’s official trailer.

The movie about the heavy metal band has been in the works for several years. It is based on the autobiography of the same name that the musicians — singer Vince Neil, bass player Nikki Sixx, guitarist Mick Mars, and drummer Tommy Lee — released in 2001.

On Monday, February 18, Motley Crue and Netflix put out a 19-second teaser video online to pump up fans for the official trailer. The short clip, set to the song “Kickstart My Heart,” was filled with flashes of famous scenes from the lives of the group’s four members. On Twitter alone, the video was viewed more than 345,000 times, and had more than 4,550 retweets.

The full trailer for The Dirt was made public, via YouTube, on Tuesday, February 19. The two-minute-and-44-second video is filled with dozens of different moments that defined the band as a whole and each musician personally.

Hit Motley Crue songs “Home Sweet Home” and “Kickstart My Heart” provide the backing track to the drama unfolding on-screen in the trailer. It starts out with the quartet walking to a concert stage, and a voice-over from one of the band members says, “It could have happened to anybody, but it didn’t. It happened to us.”

Viewers then see Los Angeles in the early 1980s when the band was first forming. One of the funnier scenes is when Lee (Machine Gun Kelly), wearing his sister Athena’s leopard-print pants, tells her that “they look so much better” on him.

Discussions about how the group plans on standing out from all of the other bands trying to make it and club performances are then shown, leading up to Tom Zutaut (Pete Davidson) offering the guys their first record deal.

Once Motley Crue starts making it in the music industry, debauchery ensues. Scenes of strip clubs, craziness in hotels, and fighting among the four men is just the beginning.

Neil (Daniel Webber) is charged with vehicular manslaughter after getting into a car crash in which his passenger, Hanoi Rocks drummer Razzle, gets killed. Lee’s surprising marriage to actress Heather Locklear (Rebekah Graf) ends in divorce. Mars (Iwan Rheon) gets diagnosed with a chronic degenerative bone disease that causes a lot of pain, and Sixx (Douglas Booth) overdoses, dies, and comes back to life.

Watch the full trailer for The Dirt below.

The Dirt, directed by Jeff Tremaine, will be available to watch on Netflix on Friday, March 22.