Kendall Jenner Strips Down To Sports Bra For Sultry Calvin Klein Spread

Kendall Jenner has made quite the name for herself in the world of modeling, stepping out of the light cast by her famous sisters and their popular reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Alongside famous faces — singer Shawn Mendes and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo — Jenner wowed her fans with a new spread for Calvin Klein showing off her curvaceous body.

In one of the snaps posted by Calvin Klein to Instagram, Jenner showed off her insane physique as she climbed out of a retro-looking bathtub, complete with a mirrored sliding door. For the shoot, the KUTWK starlet rocked a thin-strapped bralette in black, complete with the CK logo stretched along a thick band that sat under her chest. The look was paired with matching bikini-style bottoms with the same logo band, and the hip-hugging number showed off Jenner’s chiseled abs flawlessly.

Jenner wore her dark hair in a messy bun and had straggling pieces falling around to frame her delicate features. She kept the makeup light, choosing a nude lipstick and some simple bronzer to keep in line with the laid back look — as the famous underwear brand is known for in their ads.

The model posted a teaser video of her collab with Calvin Klein to Instagram yesterday, rocking a ’90s inspired, oversized CK teeshirt and high-waisted jeans. She romped around a bedroom chatting on a pink corded phone and flopped herself back on the bed as she giggled at the grainy camera.

“I don’t think youth has an end, really. I think it’s all in your soul and how you feel rather than an actual age,” Jenner said in a voiceover for the video.

Jenner opened up to W Magazine about the spread and gushed about the fun she had showing off the new line.

“I like underwear that is sexy and bold but also soft. I’d wear it to bed or I’d wear the bralette out as a top.”

As the campaign slowly rolled out over the last couple of days, Jenner and her fellow models for the advertisement have been breaking the internet with their sexy photos. First, Shawn Mendes caused a stir over the weekend with his rock-hard abs and tight underwear for his shoot. Fans of Mendes were quick to comment and express their lust over the singer, who posted up in a suburban-looking kitchen clad in nothing but a pair of white boxer briefs.

Sierra Burgess is a Loser star Noah Centineo had a similar reaction to his portion of the ad campaign. Rocking steel-gray briefs that hugged his hunky body — as well as messy bedhead that had fans drooling — Centineo turned heads as he gazed off camera, looking like he just took a romp in the sheets. His toned body was on full display as he stood in front of retro curtains, giving off a beach-boy vibe that his fans went wild for.