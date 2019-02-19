Kylie Jenner Flaunts Figure In Sultry New Snap For Paper Magazine

Kylie Jenner recently appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine and talked about her transformation and surgery rumors which had been a topic of debate among her fans and critics alike for a long time.

Apart from conducting her interview, the magazine also held a photo shoot for the 21-year-old makeup mogul which graced the pages of its latest edition. To her fans’ delight, Kylie shared a few glimpses from the photo shoot which sent temperatures soaring. And Kylie shared not one or two but three different pics from the photo shoot wherein she looked absolutely stunning.

In the first pic, Kylie was featured wearing a light green, cleavage-exposing, strapless bodysuit with choker detailing around her neck. The stunner paired the garment with a pair of black pants. In the second photo, Kylie knelt on the floor and donned a skin-baring silver top that she teamed with a matching mini skirt. Kylie completed her look with matching high-heeled sandals and accessorized with a pair of silver drop earrings. As for her beauty looks, she opted for a white bob-style wig and wore a rust-colored lipstick and red nail polish which gave her a very different and chic look.

In the third pic, Kylie opted for a tighter-than-skin pink shimmery tights that she paired with an over-sized pink satin shirt.

She accessorized with a pink headdress that came with a sheer veil to cover Kylie’s face. The star completed her look with a pair of blue, open-toe sandals. Paper Magazine also posted a few of her sultry snaps from the photo shoot on their official Instagram page which sent a wave of excitement among Kylie’s fans and followers.

As the Inquisitr earlier noted, Kylie revealed during the interview that, despite allegation of a full-fledged surgical transformation, she only opted for a few minor procedures to enhance her looks.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that she would is “terrified” of plastic surgery and would never go for it, adding that her transformation is largely due to makeup, good hairdos and fillers.

“Makeup is something that makes me feel empowered, makes me feel good, and I think it’s such a positive thing.”

During the interview, she also revealed that the money she has made through her makeup company and social media is entirely hard earned and that she is completely self-made. She even revealed that her parents “cut her off at the age of 15,” and since then, she hasn’t taken a single cent from them.

Kylie, however, emphasized that she had a platform because of her influential family background but insisted that none of her money is inherited.