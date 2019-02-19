Meghan Markle Cradles Baby Bump In All-Black Ensemble

Meghan Markle’s baby shower in New York City has officially kicked off! The Duchess of Sussex was seen leaving The Mark hotel on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate her baby with 10-15 of her closest friends. Markle cradled her blossoming baby bump as she was escorted to an SUV outside the hotel, according to E! News.

For the off-duty occasion, the royal wore a black patterned peacoat and black Nearly Skinny Maternity jeans by Hatch Maternity. Her dark hair was styled in a casual blowout, and she accessorized the look with $70 black Le Specs sunglasses, a Carolina Herrera Matryoshka Locked L Shoulder Bag, and beige heels.

Dozens of floral arrangements were seen being delivered outside of The Mark hotel, which many fans believe to be for the baby shower.

Markle’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was spotted arriving at the hotel in New York’s Upper East Side earlier on Monday. She carried a blue wrapped gift in her hand, leading to some speculation that the duke and duchess may be expecting a boy. However, a royal expert explained to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that Markle and Prince Harry have decided to be surprised about the baby’s gender

The actresses reportedly went on to visit the Met Breuer, followed by the Surrey Hotel for lunch.

Baby Sussex is getting plenty of love: Meghan Markle's NYC baby shower is today! https://t.co/PFGIxodk9P pic.twitter.com/AoVvDXX3ED — E! News (@enews) February 19, 2019

Other friends of Markle’s expected to attend the baby shower are Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney, tennis star Serena Williams, actress Priyanka Chopra, and fashion designer Misha Nonoo. It is also believed that the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, may fly in from Los Angeles for the celebration.

Reports of Markle’s arrival in New York City first began pouring in on Monday evening. However, Page Six reported that the duchess has actually been in the Big Apple since Friday, keeping her five-day-long trip mostly under wraps as she spent time with friends in SoHo.

This is Markle’s first time in New York City since marrying Prince Harry, an inside source said. She had been involved in planning the trip months ago.

“The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was still in London on Tuesday as he served lunch to children at Streatham Youth and Community Trust’s John Corfield Centre during their Fit and Fed half-term holiday activity.

The duke and duchess are expecting their first child to arrive sometime in late April-early May.