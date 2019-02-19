Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Grabs Katya Elise Henry’s Booty In NSFW Thong Photo

L.A. Lakers star Kyle Kuzma is spending his NBA all-star break in style. The basketball player is seemingly relaxing on a yacht with his rumored girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, and getting handy with the bikini clad model.

According to TMZ, Katya Elise Henry took to her Instagram story this week to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy black thong bikini, which left little to the imagination. In the photo, the arm and hand of a man is seen grabbing her bare booty in the string bikini, and that man is Kyle Kuzma.

Although the Lakers’ guard doesn’t show his face in the sexy photograph, his arm tattoos easily give away his identity, as he has a lot of ink, including one piece of ink that resembles Rich Uncle Pennybags, the mascot for the beloved board game, Monopoly.

Kuzma was seen in North Carolina over the weekend as he took part in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend. The young basketball player took home the MVP trophy for the game, and then continued to celebrate the big win by heading off for a romantic getaway with Henry as the two hit up Miami on Monday, although the pair have yet to make their relationship official.

Kyle Kuzma and Katya Elise Henry have been romantically linked since last year. The model has been seen at multiple Lakers games, and the thong Instagram post seems to confirm their romance.

Katya is a personal trainer from Miami Florida. Henry has over 5.5 million Instagram followers, as well as her own business. The model has her own workout plan, which includes an 8-week “booty program,” as well as her own bikini line.

Heightline reports that Katya first joined Instagram back in 2013 and began to post sexy photos and short videos showing off her toned and curvy figure. Upon gaining notoriety on the internet she began dating singer Austin Mahone. The couple dated for over a year as their relationship started in December of 2015 and ended when the couple called it quits in February of 2017.

Meanwhile, Heightline also reveals that Kuzma was born in Michigan and played his college basketball at the University of Utah. He was picked 27th overall in the 2017 NBA draft, where he was chosen by the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded to the L.A. Lakers on draft night.

He currently still plays for the team alongside LeBron James as the ball club are fighting to get into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Fans can see more of Kyle Kuzma and his rumored girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, by following them on Instagram.