Brie Larson Stuns As ‘Captain Marvel’ In New Movie Poster

A newly released illustrated poster shows the fierce Marvel superhero in full uniform.

Brie Larson is in her full superhero glory in a new illustrated poster for the upcoming Marvel Studios feature, Captain Marvel. A newly released poster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick shows Larson’s fierce movie character in full costume — helmet and all — as power surges through her powerful, blue-clad body. The poster, created by renowned illustrator Tracie Ching, is the latest marketing piece for the highly-anticipated MCU movie, one which is due in theaters on March 8.

In the action movie, Brie Larson plays Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, the first female superhero to headline her own big screen feature. The 1990s-set film follows Danvers as she transforms into one of the universe’s most powerful superheroes when the Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Captain Marvel producer Jonathan Schwartz told Comicbook.com that Brie Larson’s strong female character was an exciting one to bring to the big screen.

“She was always a character that excited us from the comic books,” Schwartz said. “In all the mythology and all the characters we had to draw from, she always kept rising to the top. Her powers are super cool, her story’s super cool, the world she gets to take part in is super cool.”

In addition to the new poster, Marvel Studios has released several new promos for Captain Marvel — including one that features Brie Larson working out to get in top shape for the movie. In one clip, Larson reveals she has been training for nine months, saying, “three months of two-a-days, four-and-a-half hours a day, trying to be as prepared as possible.”

With a workout routine which included pull-ups, weighted pushups, 215 pound deadlifts, 400 pound hip thrusts, and more, Brie Larson went above and beyond when prepping for her role in the Captain Marvel movie. The 29-year-old star recently posted a video to Instagram which shows her pushing a 5,000 pound Jeep for a full minute.

Brie Larson, who won an Academy Award for her role in the 2015 movie Room, previously told Entertainment Weekly that playing the Captain Marvel character empowered her.

“Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering,” Larson told EW.

In addition to Brie Larson, Captain Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The film will be directed by the writing and directing duo of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Check out one of Brie Larson’s latest promos for Captain Marvel below.

Captain Marvel will be released in theaters on March 8, 2019.