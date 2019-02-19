What Will Happen To Karl Lagerfeld’s Beloved Cat Choupette?

On Monday, the world-famous designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. As the fashion set mourns his passing, some people are wondering what will happen to Lagerfeld’s love, his 7-year-old cat Choupette.

Lagerfeld and Choupette – whose name is a French term of endearment – met in 2011 met in 2011, when she was 3 months old. Lagerfeld was asked to cat-sit the kitten by his muse Baptiste Giabiconi. When the model returned to collect the kitten, Lagerfeld announced that she wasn’t leaving. The rest is history.

The two were obviously close. Lagerfeld often spoke about his Birman cat, who has her own assistants, and the two ate lunch and dinner together every day.

“Her name is Choupette, Princess Choupette or Miss Choupette. She’s snow white with touches of caramel around the eyes, ears and on her endless boa-like feather tail,” he once told i.D Magazine.

Choupette would travel with the designer on private jets, had diamond necklaces, and became Insta-famous with her account choupettediary. She even collaborated with beauty legend Shu Uemura and had a $545 stuffed cat made in her image that fans could purchase.

According to the Independent, Lagerfeld even said he would marry Choupette if he could. So while the cat was in good hands, it’s understandable that people want to be sure the feline continues to receive the care she needs.

While no official word has come about what will happen with the kitty, the human who runs Choupette’s social media accounts, Ashley Tschudin, told People that the Choupette is doing her best to move forward without her “daddy.”

“During this time, Choupette is coping with the loss the best she knows how to, but at such a young age (and being a cat), that is challenging. Karl Lagerfeld is and will always be her ‘Daddy.’ She is choosing to put her best paw forward and hopes that her loyal fans and followers will continue with their outpouring of love to help ease the pain,” reads the statement.

May Daddy @KarlLagerfeld’s memory live on forever through his work and may we never forget the creative genius who now sits in heaven beside Mommy Coco Chanel. https://t.co/TiEVJ73uRL pic.twitter.com/TG6rOgJTnO — Choupette Lagerfeld (@ChoupettesDiary) February 19, 2019

The good news is that Choupette may have plenty of cash to make sure she continues living the good life. Beyond the fact that she has earned millions of dollars in her collaborations and modeling gigs, she also may stand to inherit some of Lagerfeld’s fortune. He told Numero magazine that he planned to give Choupette some of his fortune when he passed away. He also said that whoever took care of her would be financially supported as well.