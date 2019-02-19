Where Does Manny Machado’s Padres Deal Rank On Biggest MLB Contracts Of All Time?

Former Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles infielder Manny Machado may just have landed himself one of the biggest deals in Major League Baseball history.

It would seem that with spring training looming ahead, Machado has a deal lined up with the San Diego Padres pending him passing his physical. According to CBS Sports, Machado’s deal will see him locked in at the team for the next decade, and he will earn a whopping $300 million in the next 10 years.

On the all-time list of the biggest deals in the MLB, it comes in a close second to the historic deal signed by Giancarlo Stanton in 2014 with the Miami Marlins. That contract saw Stanton walk away with an incredible 13-year deal, earning a total of $325 million in that time. That said, Machado will be taking home more per year than Stanton, with $30 million to the right fielder’s $25 million in his pocket.

Other deals that have made that list include two for Alex Rodriguez (one for the New York Yankees and one for the Texas Rangers) that would see him bagging $275 million and $252 million in total for each contract, respectively.

In terms of annual pay, Machado’s deal still ranks in the top five in the MLB.

BREAKING: Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres agree to a $300 million, 10-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells AP. https://t.co/IrmrxlpXjR — The Associated Press (@AP) February 19, 2019

Machado’s deal isn’t only massive in the MLB but also puts him high on the list of best-paid athletes in North American sports in general. Aside from Stanton, only Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez makes more under current contracts at an eye-popping $365 million.

The deal still has to be finalized, with the 26-year-old still having to undergo his physicals before the official signing can take place. Even without his physicals, it is believed that both parties are satisfied with the financial agreement that has been made so far.

Despite being an unlikely destination for the rising star with the poor history over the last two decades, the Padres have sunk a ton of money into bolstering their ranks with free agents over the past two seasons to give themselves better odds going into the 2019 season.

If Machado and the Padres management sign the deal on the table, it will leave fellow free agent Bryce Harper still looking to sign his own deal, as the likelihood increases that he will find a home at the Philadelphia Phillies, the Inquisitr previously reported.

It was previously thought that the Phillies might try and snatch up both Machado and Harper, but with the former seemingly off the market, they will have to settle for just the latter.