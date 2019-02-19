‘The Masked Singer’: What You Need To Know Before Week 8

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm. The hit singing competition with a twist is nearing its final stretch, but there is still time to catch up on all of the fun before the big finale.

According to Action News in Jacksonville, this week’s episode of The Masked Singer will mark week 8 of the competition. There are only five contestants left, ones who are all vying to become the big winner while keeping their identities completely hidden from the panel of judges — as well as from viewers.

If you haven’t been watching the Fox singing series, there are a few things to know before tuning into this week’s episode. The remaining contests are the peacock, the lion, the bee, the rabbit, and the monster. All of whom have been wowing the judges and the fans with their singing chops for the past month and a half.

Rumors have been flying about the identities of the remaining contestants, with names such as Donny Osmond, David Hasselhoff, Rumer Willis, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Joey Fatone, Donny Wahlberg, T-Pain, Tiger Woods, and more all coming from judges and viewers as they try to figure out who the stars behind the elaborate costumes are.

Seven singers have currently been unmasked to reveal their true identities. Latoya Jackson was the most recently unmasked competitor, revealing that she was behind the alien mask. Other such as Ricki Lake as the raven, Tori Spelling as the unicorn, Margaret Cho as the poodle, Terry Bradshaw as the deer, Tommy Chong as the pineapple, and Antonio Brown as the hippo have all been revealed over the course of the past few weeks.

Each of the contestants — some of whom are professional singers, actors, and athletes — stand on stage and sing their hearts out as they try to keep their identity hidden, all the while offering clues about who they really are.

Following their performances and clue packages, The Masked Singer contestants listen as the panel of judges — which consists of Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke — try to sort through all of the clues. They then give their best guesses as to which celebrities could be hidden behind the masks.

Although some of the guesses have been obscure, others have been right on the money — with Jenny McCarthy guessing Tommy Chong, Robin Thicke guessing Terry Bradshaw, Ken Jeong getting Tori Spelling’s identity correct, and Nicole Scherzinger pegging Latoya Jackson as the alien.

Fans can watch the newest episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.