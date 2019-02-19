‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Dons Barely-There Bikini In Throwback Photo From Kenya

Haley Kalil is tired of the freezing temperatures up north. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share a throwback photo of her time in Kenya to reminisce of warmer days compared to what she is currently experiencing in New York City.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old, who is married to Carolina Panthers player Matt Kalil, is featured in a skimpy bikini that puts her curvy figure on full display. The former Miss Minnesota shared a Polaroid that shows her from the thighs up while rocking by Dolcessa Swimwear that consists of two thin strips that cover her breasts and attach to patterned band with an African-inspired motif. Her bikini bottoms match the same pattern and sit low on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her curvaceous physique, particularly her strong thighs and toned abs.

The model is wearing her red hair in a middle part and down in straight strands that fall onto her back. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, letting her naturally beautiful features stand out. Kalil is looking straight into the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

She is standing with her hip to the side and arms next to her body, in a pose that further showcases her toned physique.

The snapshot, which the model shared with her 200,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,600 likes and more than 80 comments within a day — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the redhead took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the Minnesota model.

“You are SMOKING HOT!!!” one user wrote.

“You are the philosophy of sexy 101,” another one chimed in, paired with several fire emoji.

As Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition noted, Kalil was a co-winner of last year’s #SISwimSearch, and she recently jetted off to Kenya to shoot her rookie spread for the upcoming edition, which is set to be released in May. Kalil told the magazine that the past two years have been among the best of her life, thanks to the SI team.

“This rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model…I am living one of my biggest dreams and I still pinch myself every time I think…I’m going to be an SI Swimsuit model.”