‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Says SoulCycle Helped Her Overcome Crippling Anxiety

Science says she's on the right track.

Kyle Richards is living with intense anxiety, but she has found a way to manage her emotions, and science says that she is definitely on the right track. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about her struggles with anxiety, and she says that SoulCycle and other exercise has helped her improve her mental health, according to Bravo.

Richards has had a rough few years. Her daughter Sophia left for college, she moved into a new home, she suffered a devastating loss after her home was robbed, and she had a blowout with her BFF Lisa Vanderpump. It’s no wonder that she has had emotional issues.

But that doesn’t mean she’s taking it lying down. Richards has been turning to exercise to make herself feel better.

“For me, if I want to feel good and, you know, if I’m stressed, it’s exercise, exercise, exercise,” she said. “So I did my boxing class today, got out all my anxiety. Yesterday was SoulCycle. Tomorrow I’ll be in SoulCycle again.”

Richards has also been working out with co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who is known for her fitness expertise.

“Teddi comes to visit me at my new home (which I am finally settling into) to workout. We immediately start to laugh about everything. That’s what we do. Yes, of course, I think I’m dying again. I laugh about it, but the truth is my anxiety was through the roof during this time,” she wrote.

Richards says that she often feels like she is dying, a common comment from people who have anxiety. She also said that minor health issues can send her into a tailspin – another common complaint from anxiety sufferers. She recently couldn’t open her eye all the way, she said, and she went to WebMD to figure out what was going on. It only made things worse. She advised people to stay away from the health site.

Richards’ strategy is based on good science. Researchers say that exercise is an excellent way to deal with anxiety. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, a 10-minute walk can alleviate depression temporarily. Daily exercise can keep anxiety and depression levels lower over time, and regular exercisers seem to have lower rates of anxiety and depression.

In fact, regular exercise works so well that it can be just as effective as medication for some people. That said, results can vary from person to person, with some people experiencing only temporary relief or no relief at all. Regardless, exercise has so many other positive effects that it is a good idea even if it doesn’t improve your mental health.

Judging by the drama in this upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards needs all the help she can get to feel her best.