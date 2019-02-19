‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Sean Milliken Passes Away At 29

Sean's mother, Renee Milliken, died in 2017.

Sean Milliken, once described as the most polarizing patient to ever appear on TLC’s My 600-Lb Life, has died at the age of 29, TMZ is reporting.

Sean’s dad, Matt Milliken, posted the sad news on Facebook on Sunday, calling his son a “good man” with a “good heart.”

“Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Milliken was living on his own at an apartment in Texas, where he had moved in hopes he’d qualify for weight-loss surgery at a Houston clinic.

Milliken appeared in only one 2016 episode of the popular TLC show, according to TMZ, in Season 3, but he struck a nerve with viewers nonetheless. As reported by the Inquisitr in 2017, many called him “entitled,” “bratty,” or similar adjectives, pointing to his entitled nature.

For example, according to Hollywood Life, Milliken blamed his eating habits on his father, whom he described as “abusive.” He claims that his father would yell at him, which would scare him, and so he would eat to feel better. He also suffered a devastating leg injury in high school, which left him with debilitating pain; by his senior year of high school he was bedridden, unable to walk, and he weighed 400 pounds.

“I kept going to food to deal with those feelings. I would get out of school and my mom would be at work, so I would just come home and go straight to the fridge. I’d eat everything and anything I could get my hands on. I started gaining probably 50 pounds a year.”

At one point in his life, he weighed as much as 900 pounds.

Sean Milliken Dead: Star Of ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Reportedly Dies From Infection At Age 29 https://t.co/9nGoPSCUfR — Ross R (@boioboi) February 19, 2019

In 2017, Sean lost his mother, Renee Milliken, who appeared to have died of some sort of kidney-related issues, according to the Inquisitr.

Renee and Sean’s relationship was contentious, to put it mildly. Described by Inquisitr writer Simon Alvarez as “overprotective,” Renee was accused by the show’s Dr. Nowzaradan as actually being counter-productive to Sean’s weight loss, who even suggested that her doting on him could “very well cause Sean’s death.”

Renee also pressured Sean to move to Houston so he could undergo weight-loss surgery; something Sean didn’t want to do. He repeatedly raised concerns that the 40-hour drive would put him at risk by telling his mom that if he fell or suffered some kind of injury, he would be hours away from help.

The Inquisitr extends its warmest condolences to Sean’s family during this difficult time.