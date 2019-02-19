Frida Aasen Sizzles In A Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Norwegian model Frida Aasen – best known among her fans and followers for being associated with Victoria’s Secret – recently took to social media to completely wow everyone.

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and posed a new picture wherein she is featured lying on a beach, wearing a tiny red printed bikini which left little to the imagination. The garment exposed her pert derriere, thighs, and abs. The model let her hair down and accessorized with a broad anklet.

Within half a day of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 27,000 likes and close to 200 comments. Per usual, Frida’s fans posted several complimentary comments on the pic to express their love and admiration for the stunner. They called her “extremely hot,” “too sexy,” “simply unbelievable,” and “just amazing.”

One fan wrote that he would like to date Frida, while another said that she has the sexiest body in the whole modeling industry. Per the caption, the risqué picture was captured some time ago when the model was holidaying in Zanzibar — a beautiful island situated on Africa’s east coast. The location is a popular tourist destination, and many celebrities go to spend vacation time there.

Prior to posting the current sultry snap, Frida left her fans and followers totally hot under the collar by sharing a topless pic. As the Inquisitr noted earlier, the 24-year-old model posted the pic to wish a happy Valentine’s Day to her followers — flaunting her peachy posterior as well as plenty of sideboob in the process. The model decided to opt for a makeup-free look, and let her tresses flow over her face to pull off a very seductive aesthetic.

This wasn’t the first time that the model provided her fans with a generous view of her insane bikini body, as a quick scroll through her Instagram page shows lots of bikini pictures. But when it comes to sexiness, one picture stood out. The model posted a snapshot right before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 to prove that she has been working very hard to achieve a perfect body.

In said photograph, the model donned a barely-there black lingerie set which allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display. She let the strap of her bra fall off her shoulders, which allowed her to flash her breasts while she lied on a sofa. The thought-provoking snap garnered more than 35,000 likes and close to 400 comments wherein her fans couldn’t contain their excitement. They posted lots of sexually explicit remarks in praise of hot model’s body.

In an exclusive interview with the Inoubliable Model Army, Frida was asked about the distinguishing factors that can make a positive and lasting impression on casting directors and designers. In response, the model said that it’s important not to copy anyone else.