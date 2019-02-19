Kristoff St. John’s Fiancee Believes A ‘Bright Future Awaits’ Following Actor’s Death

Kristoff St. John’s fiancee Kseniya Mikhaleva is seeking a more positive outlook on life as she copes with the actor’s death. The Russian model took to Instagram on Monday to share all that she’s grateful for and what she is looking forward to in the future. Mikhaleva’s post comes just weeks after she penned an emotional tribute to St. John, who was found dead in his home in early February at age 52.

Mikhaleva, 25, shared her reflection on Monday alongside a new selfie, according to Page Six.

“Every morning I start by thanking the Universe for giving me one more wonderful, amazing day,” the model began. “I thank you for a good dream, for my body, my home, my pets, my friends, for the material things I possess, for everything that awaits me in the afternoon.”

Mikhaleva continued on to say that every day she hopes to gain more knowledge and understanding of the world so that her “horizons are constantly expanding.”

“The more we see, the more we know, the simpler our life becomes. I believe a bright future awaits me,” she concluded.

Kristoff St. John passed away on February 3, 2019, in his home in Woodland Hills, California. The cause of his death was deferred pending a toxicology report, but the Los Angeles Police Department did investigate a possible alcohol overdose.

When news of his death broke, Mikhaleva posted and then deleted a tribute to the Young and the Restless star, People reported. She shared a photo of herself with the actor and asked in the caption why her husband-to-be had to leave so soon.

Mikhaleva has remained mostly silent about her fiance’s death since then. However, she did share a heartfelt post remembering St. John just over a week ago, calling him the “light of my life.”

“You were a talented actor, a loving father, and a friend with a golden heart. Your soul and spirit [are] always with me,” the model wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with St. John.

Prior to his death, Mikhaleva and St. John spent the new year together. Both of them shared photos of their time together on social media, referring to each other as “my love.”

The model is one of several friends, family members, fans, and co-stars to pay tribute to the late actor. Many recalled St. John’s kind and comforting personality. Melody Thomas Scott, who starred alongside St. John on the soap opera, recently opened up about the impact that his death had on her and rest of the cast.