‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Billy Flynn Come To Genoa City?

There are rumblings that perhaps Billy Flynn, who wraps up his Days of Our Lives run later this week, might move over to The Young and the Restless.

On Thursday, February 21, Flynn’s last episode as Salem’s Chad DiMera airs. Flynn first appeared in the role originated by Casey Deidrick on September 12, 2014. Once Y&R viewers realized Flynn might be free for another day job, they wondered if Flynn would come over to the hit CBS Daytime soap.

Flynn fanned the flames by responding to a Twitter message asking if he’d come to Y&R. He replied, “Well that could be interesting ay @JordiVilasuso?”

Vilasuso, who portrays Detective Rey Rosales in Genoa City, formerly portrayed Dario Hernandez in Salem. He and Flynn were co-stars together. Vilasuso responded to Flynn’s question in the affirmative. Of course, nothing regarding Flynn’s possible switch to Y&R has leaked through official channels, but the exchange between the two certainly got the attention of some eagle-eyed fans.

One replied, “I’d looooove to see him on # YR – heck….I watch every soap. I’d be happy to see him on any of the soaps. Going to miss him so much.”

Of course, fans wondered instantly who Flynn might portray in Genoa City — and the most popular possibilities included Adam Newman and Dylan McAvoy. While the Inquisitr reported that the show is actively casting Adam, so far there’s no news about the possibility of a Dylan recast. General Hospital‘s Steve Burton initially portrayed Dylan.

“I say absolutely yes! I think he’s too young for Dylan since Dylan is older than Victoria & Nick. Adam is younger, so I could see Billy as the new Adam because he’s dark-haired like the 1st two Adams. I think he would slay as Adam Newman!” said one commenter.

Other viewers already imagined what the show’s opening credits would look like with the addition of Flynn. One replied, “Well, you’d be a great addition…I can totally see you rocking the opening credits.”

It looks like there are plenty of possibilities for Flynn to fly into Genoa City — either as a recast of one of the viewers’ favorite characters, or as somebody entirely new. The actor certainly did not shoot down the possibility, which is also intriguing for fans who hope to see somebody with Flynn’s talent grace the canvas of GC.

Of course, Days fans hate losing Flynn as Chad — while General Hospital fans would love to see the actor move over to ABC shortly. Yet others believe Flynn is destined for prime time or the silver screen.