Kim Kardashian Goes On Twitter Rant Against Online Fast Fashion Brands

Kim Kardashian is calling out online fashion boutiques for ripping off her looks.

The 38-year-old reality star has been vocal about brands like Fashion Nova, an online retailer, using looks she has curated with luxury designers and marketing them as their original designs. According to TMZ, the cause for Kardashian’s rant was seeing Fashion Nova retail a “one-of-a-kind” vintage Thierry Mugler dress she wore for the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday. The dress was from the designer’s spring/summer 1998 collection, and was tailored exclusively for the mother of three. Fashion Nova instantly promoted its version of the dress, which they entitled “Winning Beauty Cut Gown” and priced it for $49.99.

While Kardashian didn’t call out Fashion Nova specifically, she made it clear that she was frustrated with brands using her likeness to further establish themselves.

“My relationships with designers are very important to me,” she wrote. “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.”

Kardashian then added that she doesn’t take her fashion influence lightly, stating that she often plans her fashion moments weeks, months, or even a year in advance. Throughout her career, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has worked with high fashion retailers like Balmain and Versace — and has further grown the brands with her digital influence. In June of 2018, she was named “Top Fashion Influencer” by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and reportedly earns 25 percent of her income by posting on Instagram, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Multiple celebrities have worked with online boutiques like Fashion Nova since they gained a digital presence on social media apps like Instagram. Cardi B recently worked with the brand on a custom line that she and her sister, Hennessy, collaborated on. Amber Rose has also been photographed wearing the brand, frequently tagging them in her posts.

Fashion Nova’s social media team took to the store’s Instagram account to address Kardashian’s Twitter thread. The retailer said it strives to give its customers “affordable, leading trends” and that they did not intend to insult the entrepreneur.

“Kim Kardashian-West is one of the top fashion icons in the world that our customers draw inspiration from,” the brand said. “However, we have not worked with Kim Kardashian-West on any of her projects but have been driven by her influential style.”