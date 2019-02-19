Halsey Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Showing Off Her Bikini Body

Halsey is teasing her fans with a huge secret. The singer recently revealed that she’s hiding something, and when her fans find out what it is — they are going to go crazy. Of course, pregnancy speculation immediately began to churn.

According to People, Halsey tweeted on Monday night that she has the “biggest secret” that is not related to her album, and that her fans are going to “explode into actual pieces” when they find out what it is.

The singer’s fans immediately began to try to guess what the secret could be, speculating that she may have landed a role in a movie or on a TV series, or that she could possibly be expecting a baby.

Halsey then took to Twitter again to shut down any rumors that she’s pregnant, revealing that she must be either gaining weight or acting weirder than usual. “Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant,” she stated.

Of course, the pregnancy speculation isn’t coming out of nowhere. Halsey revealed back in July that she wants to be a mother, and that she could possibly get pregnant after her most recent tour was over.

“Once the tour is over, I feel like anything could happen. I could decide I want to move to Italy for a year and write. I could get pregnant. I finally have enough stability in my career where I can take a breath. I feel like I can let life happen,” she told Marie Claire.

Halsey has even revealed that she wants to be a mother more than anything in the world, including being a pop star. However, the singer’s love life has been a bit rocky as of late.

She and rapper G-Eazy had made their romance very public before splitting last year. The couple had a quick reconciliation before calling it quits for good in October.

Since that time, Halsey has been linked to alternative rock musician, Yungblud. The Daily Mail reports that the couple were even recently spotted on a yacht together in Sydney over the weekend. There, Halsey showed off her beach body in a nude-colored bikini while rocking bright red hair.

The singer’s vacation with her rumored boyfriend came just days after she showed off her acting and comedic chops by hosting Saturday Night Live, where she also appeared as the musical guest.

Although Halsey has yet to spill the beans about her mind blowing secret just yet, it seems that she’s not pregnant at this time. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the singer’s big news.