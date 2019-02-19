‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Can Nikki Get Away With Murder?

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that reality is setting in for Nikki Newman as she realizes she does not have a plan for getting away with murdering J.T.

The news that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) was arrested in connection with J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder devastates Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The actress recently spoke to Soaps In Depth about the long-running storyline, and she revealed Nikki’s mindset about the upcoming murder trial and the possibility of serving decades in jail for her crimes.

Scott said of Nikki, “She’s starting to feel powerless in her quest to save the entire family from possible ruin.”

While Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) badgers her to tell the truth, Nikki manages to stick to her original confession story — she acted alone. Of course, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) didn’t know that both Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) also got arrested or that Christine (Lauralee Bell) questioned Mariah (Camryn Grimes), so Nikki does not have all the information. Even so, she stoically faces down her possible future when Rey returns her to her jail cell.

Inquisitr reported that Nikki writes a letter to her grandchildren in a special episode tomorrow that celebrates Scott’s 40 years portraying Nikki Newman in Genoa City.

According to Scott, “I don’t think Nikki ever was confident that she would get away with it. She is acutely aware that there are so many factors involved that could go wrong at any time.”

Nikki begins to realize she faces an uncertain future, and she does not have a plan to beat these murder charges. Her only hope now is that somehow J.T. is still alive or the jury will find that she acted in self-defense especially since there is no body proving he’s actually dead. Nikki decides that she wants to ensure that her grandchildren know all there is to know about her life, so she reminisces about the things that got her to this point in her life.

“As she sits in her jail cell awaiting trial, her mood is almost magnanimous. Resigned to her fate, whatever it should be, she decides to write her grandchildren a letter. She feels that it’s time to let them all know about her life … who she is… how she got to where she is, literally and figuratively… the notable times of her life, good and bad… what lessons she learned, oftentimes the hard way…”

Scott discussed Nikki’s moments of truth during the special anniversary episode.

“In these scenes, Nikki goes through the gamut of emotions, reliving past happiness, anger, despair, regrets, and determination.”

In the end, though, Nikki may decide that she deserves to serve time in jail after the life she’s led. However, she might also get the strength to continue fighting her fight for her family — it’s always only ever been about family for Nikki. Perhaps she has one more battle left in her, and she will beat murder charges again. Can Nikki get away with murder? Maybe.