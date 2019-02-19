Khloe Kardashian Hated Living in Cleveland With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘L&S’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently dodging breakup rumors. The couple have been on tumultuous romantic footing for a year, ever since the NBA star was busted cheating on his girlfriend back in April of 2018.

According to Life & Style, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been living apart for months. The couple — who decided to stay together after Thompson’s cheating scandal last year — were living together in Cleveland before the infidelity was revealed.

During the time of the cheating scandal, Khloe was nine months pregnant. She gave birth to the couple’s first child together, daughter True, just hours after footage of Tristan kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe remained in Cleveland until the NBA season was over, and then the couple moved back to L.A.

However, when it came time for Thompson to return to Cleveland, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided not to move back to the Buckeye State with him.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan’s cheating wasn’t the only thing that Khloe was upset about. Kardashian allegedly hated living in Ohio with Thompson, and could seemingly not adjust to life on the opposite side of the country.

“Cleveland never felt like home to Khloe and she hated being apart from her family and friends in L.A. So, she spent as little time as possible there, which became a major problem for her and Tristan,” an insider dished.

“After all the cheating scandals surrounding Tristan, Khloe did her best to forgive and forget, but deep down she knew that the trust had already gone. To make matters worse, being based in L.A. meant that she couldn’t keep a watchful eye over her baby daddy. Khloe would suffer from anxiety when they were apart and constantly questioned Tristan’s whereabouts,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have now allegedly split. Radar Online reports that Khloe is done with Tristan “for good,” and believes that her cheating baby daddy doesn’t deserve her.

Sources also tell the outlet that Kardashian suspected Thompson of cheating on her again over the holidays. In addition — although Tristan was in L.A. for Valentine’s Day — he spent the night out with friends instead of with Khloe, who was at home celebrating the day of love with their daughter, True.

Khloe was also seen heading to a farmer’s market with her little girl, sans Tristan.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.