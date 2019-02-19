Federal Judge Could Send Roger Stone To Jail For Instagram Post Targeting Her

Stone is headed back to court to explain crosshairs photo.

Roger Stone posted an image targeting Amy Berman Jackson, the federal judge overseeing his case in D.C. court, and she is not having it. On Tuesday, she ordered Stone to appear in court to explain the image, which appears to show Jackson with crosshairs next to a close-up of her face.

According to NBC News, Jackson — who slapped a gag order on Stone last week — said that the former Trump confidant and campaign manager needs to explain “why the media contact order entered in this case and/or his conditions of release should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account.”

Jackson scheduled a hearing on Thursday where she may consider revoking his bail or issuing a fine for the image, one which Stone posted on Instagram on Monday. The image showed an image of Jackson’s face alongside a caption asking for donations, going on to accuse the judge of bias.

“Through legal trickery Deep State hitman Robert Mueller has guaranteed that my upcoming show trial is before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointed Judge who dismissed the Benghazi charges again Hillary Clinton and incarcerated Paul Manafort prior to his conviction for any crime. #fixisin Help me fight for my life at @StoneDefenseFund.com,” Stone wrote.

He quickly removed the post, as the Inquisitr reported, and said that the image was being misinterpreted.

“This was a random photo taken from the internet. Any inference that this was meant to threaten the judge or disrespect the court is categorically false,” Stone said.

He also claimed that the image was the logo of a site called Corruption Central, not crosshairs, and that the post was made by one of his volunteers. As the Inquisitr reported, the image appears to have come from a Russian disinformation site — a site called Aim4Truth.org.

He later posted an image linking to an right-wring media outlet called the Gateway Pundit, one which reported that the image did not show crosshairs, but a “neo-pagan symbol” that has been linked to neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups. Stone called the reporting on the image of Jackson “fake news,” and said that he had apologized to the judge.

Anticipating a fallout, Stone’s lawyers filed a notice of apology with the court.

Oh boy. Judge Amy Berman Jackson doesn't seem happy with Roger Stone. pic.twitter.com/jCS7QJ2X2T — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 19, 2019

Stone was indicted by a grand jury in January as part of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation on seven counts — including obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering. Stone was accused of working with WikiLeaks to obtain stolen emails in order to harm Trump’s opponents in the 2016 presidential campaign. Jackson had ordered Stone not to speak publicly around the courthouse, and his attorneys were ordered not to comment on the case in order to avoid influencing the jury.