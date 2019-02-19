Andy Cohen Opens Up About Surrogacy & Wanting A Child On ‘Today’

On Tuesday morning, Andy Cohen appeared on the Today show with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to talk about his life as a father so far. As fans know, Cohen welcomed a baby boy named Benjamin via surrogacy earlier this month. The Watch What Happens Live host explained to Kotb and Guthrie that raising a child is something he has wanted to do for quite some time, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“It was always in the back of my head, and I’d be at friends’ houses and they’d be tucking in their kids and I was like, ‘I need this in my life,'” the 50-year-old Bravo star said, adding that he evaluated where he was heading in life before making the decision to have a child via surrogacy.

Kotb, 54, adopted her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy in early 2017. She asked Cohen why he chose to go with surrogacy rather than adoption. Cohen began his response by saying he is fortunate to be able to choose surrogacy at all because the process can be very pricey.

“It can be expensive and complicated,” he explained. “And I just said, ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to try to do this,’ and I did.”

Cohen added that he did see obstacles in the process due to the laws preventing surrogacy in New York and New Jersey. In addition, he noted that it is illegal in some states for gay parents to adopt.

“[That] is why I went to California. That’s where my wonderful surrogate was, who I owe so much to,” Cohen continued.

On top of discussing surrogacy, Cohen also gushed about baby Benjamin during his visit to the set, Today reported.

“There is a comfort in knowing that he’s there waiting for me,” the author of two autobiographies said.

Cohen added that when he is with Benjamin, all he can do is stare at him in awe.

“I look at him the way I used to look at Instagram,” he joked.

In an issue of People this month, Cohen explained that he doesn’t mind being a single parent because he enjoys being alone and didn’t want to wait to have a child with the right person. While he will continue to date, he said that he will likely look for a different “type of guy” that will be right for both him and Benjamin.

He may not have a partner to raise his child with, but Cohen definitely has a huge support system in all of his friends, his Bravo co-workers, his family, nurses, and more. Baby Benjamin will grow older surrounded by love.