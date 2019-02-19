Kourtney Kardashian Shares Kiss With Ex-Boyfriend Younes Bendjima During Reunion

Kourtney Kardashian had an unexpected reunion with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, over the weekend, and things weren’t as awkward as some may have expected between the pair.

According to TMZ, Younes Bendjima was in line ordering a drink from Alfred Tea on Melrose Place this weekend when Kourtney Kardashian also entered the establishment.

Kourtney was wearing a pair of black jeans, a long-sleeved lime green sweater, and black heeled boots. She had her long hair styled in straight strands and rocked a pair of dark sunglasses for the outing. Meanwhile, Younes sported black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a flannel shirt over top. He completed his look with a pair of gray sneakers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly approached her ex-boyfriend, and they allegedly embraced. Kourtney even offered Younes a kiss on the check when they said goodbye to one another. Bendjima also reportedly paid for Kardashian’s matcha latte as a kind gesture.

Sources tell the outlet that things went smooth between the couple, who had dated for nearly two years before Kardashian pulled the plug on the relationship last summer amid reports that he may have cheated on her.

Kourtney and Younes were spotted together a few weeks after their breakup, but haven’t been seen together since that time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source told Radar Online back in October that Younes Bendjima refused to quit contacting Kourtney Kardashian, and that she had been getting countless calls and text messages from her former flame.

“Kourtney is having a hard time shaking off Younes. He just won’t take no for an answer and she’s sick of it. When they first split, she tried to keep things civil, but Younes’ ego was badly bruised and he’s missing the lifestyle she used to provide,” an insider revealed at the time.

“He calls her multiple times a day and texts late at night, even though they’re on different continents now [that he’s moved to Paris.] She’s done with the nicey-nice approach and told him to beat it and stop calling,” the source added.

Younes marked the first serious relationship that Kourtney had after splitting with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, following a rocky 10-year relationship. Since her split with Bendjima, Kardashian has been linked to men such as Luka Sabbat and Travis Barker. However, she’s reportedly remained single.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season in March.