Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Reveals Heartbreaking Loss Of Beloved Friend

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, has had her fair share of ups-and-downs this year. Following her heartbreaking diagnosis of throat cancer — which the reality star revealed has spread — Chapman also suffered the loss of her beloved dog, LBJ, shortly after beginning chemotherapy treatments. Now, Chapman has shared that she has lost a human companion, her good friend and member of the Chapman family’s support group “The Dog Pound,” Tammy Lowery.

The Dog and Beth: On the Hunt starlet took to Twitter to share the sad news of Lowery’s passing. She added a lovely tribute with a picture of her friend, wearing an oxygen tube, surrounded by a filtered overlay of roses and the phrase “God Got Me.” Chapman didn’t reveal how her friend had passed, but did share that Lowery had fought hard and never complained while she suffered.

Fans of the bounty-hunting couple took to Chapman’s post to express how sorry they were for her loss. Several longtime fans of Dog and Beth remembered Lowery for being kind and supportive to the family, as well as a key member of their community.

“Oh no this is very saddening news she was an awesome person she fought a good fight Rest In Peace Tammy May god protect her at all times terrible news to wake up to,” one fan shared.

“I don’t mean to like someone who died, but I hope she had a peaceful passing- what a sweet and wonderful soul. She is resting in God’s loving arms,” added another.

We lost a beloved #DogPound member Tammy Lowery was a loyal friend & amazing person she fought a long hard fight & never complained she will be missed by all her dog pound friends & by @DogBountyHunter & myself we love you honey RIP

Aloha aHui hou pic.twitter.com/gnePNMzudG — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) February 19, 2019

Chapman has been very vocal about her grim diagnosis and frequently updates her fans about her cancer journey, including sharing a selfie following her first chemotherapy treatment. Alluding to the common side effect of chemo, loss of hair, Chapman said that “cancer sucks,” and she would “stay humble pray,” while continuing to fight for her life.

Though fans of Dog and Beth have been keeping up to date with the latest that the couple shares, including their exciting new reality show Dog’s Most Wanted, (which the duo are currently in Hawaii taping) they’re also watching out for news of the Chapman family matriarch’s health. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Chapman is a pro at keeping her fans in the know when it comes to everything from her illness to the happy times that her family shares.

The Dog The Bounty hunter star has opened up about her future funeral, should she loose her battle with cancer, and has revealed that she has a hand in planning the event to take the burden off of her husband.

“She’s like, ‘Here’s the casket I want, and here’s the flowers.’ I said, ‘Beth, don’t say that.’ And she said, ‘What? You don’t want me planning my funeral? Well, I’m going to. And she’ll say, ‘You have to face the facts.’ But I don’t want to,” Dog previously said following his wife’s lifesaving surgery to remove a blockage, which uncovered the return of her cancer.

Fans and members of the “Dog Pound” will be keeping an eye on Chapman’s social media for the next update, and will continue to surround the reality star with love during this difficult time.