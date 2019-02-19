‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Arturo And Rey Freeze Out Kyle

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that brothers Arturo and Rey will make decisions for Lola while she remains unconscious after somebody attacked her and she fell into the icy swimming pool at the Abbott mansion.

Although Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is still reeling from Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) calling out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name in a moment of passion, the brothers agreed to put the past aside and rally around their sister Lola (Sasha Calle) while she fights for her life in a hospital bed. Arturo blames Kyle (Michael Mealor) for what happened and Kyle blames Summer (Hunter King). Nobody blames the real culprit, though, according to the Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap.

Because Lola cannot make her own decisions, Arturo forces Kyle to leave, and authorities certainly consider that Kyle is a suspect in Lola’s attack. Kyle’s actor, Michael Mealor, recently spoke to Soaps in Depth about the storyline. According to Mealor, Kyle “definitely feels guilty.”

“The last thing that the and Lola did was fight, and she said that she never wanted to see him again!”

Kyle desperately wants to stay by Lola’s side as she recovers. Right now, Nate (Brooks Darnell) isn’t sure why Lola hasn’t woken up since her attack, and Kyle wants nothing more than to hold Lola’s hand and declare his love for her while he begs her to wake up.

Push comes to shove when a rivalry heats up in Genoa City this Valentine's Day. Check out all of the @CBSDaytime #Valentines specials here: https://t.co/t6fe4WSYJY pic.twitter.com/5pwqVf4XM2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 13, 2019

Unfortunately for him, Lola’s brothers see nothing but a little rich boy when they look at Kyle.

Mealor said, “Lola had already vented to Arturo about finding Summer and Kyle at the Abbott cabin. So Arturo is already not on Kyle’s side when he comes in and doesn’t want Kyle around while his sister is now lying in a hospital bed.”

While Kyle doesn’t believe that Lola would kick him out of her room, he cannot convince her brothers of that.

“With Lola in a coma, Arturo and Rey are making decisions for her. Before, Lola would tell them to shove it because she loves Kyle. They get to choose who is in her life at this point. When she wakes up, who knows what she’s going to find? Who knows what will have happened while she’s been asleep.”

Despite the fact that Kyle firmly told Summer where to go, there’s still a chance that she’ll worm her way into his life while Lola is in a coma. She could show up to comfort Kyle, and he’s in a bad place, so something that Lola cannot forgive could end up happening.

Meanwhile, Rey and Arturo aren’t protecting Lola from her attacker – Mia. They have no idea that Mia pushed Lola in a jealous rage thinking that Lola was Abby (Melissa Ordway) since Abby loaned Lola her coat. There’s a possibility that Lola is in danger from her deranged sister-in-law Mia.