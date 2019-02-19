Josephine Skriver Celebrates Her ‘Angelversary’ In Pink Lingerie For Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Josephine Skriver has walked the catwalk for a number of prominent designers throughout her illustrious modeling career since her runway debut in 2011, with one of her most notable jobs being with Victoria’s Secret. The 25-year-old stunner has walked in the lingerie brand’s annual fashion show every year since 2013, and as of three years ago today, officially earned her wings and the title of “Angel.” The model celebrated her “angelversary” with a steamy new Instagram post that proved yet again why she earned the honor in 2016.

Josephine’s most recent social media post shared on Tuesday, February 19, captured the Danish beauty sitting outside on the edge of a porch with the blue sky and a beautiful view of the beach providing a breathtaking background behind her. The model stunned in a skimpy light pink lingerie set that left little to the imagination that made her fans go wild.

The matching bralette and panties did nothing but favors for a nearly-naked Josephine, highlighting her incredible physique and signature curves that she frequently flaunts down the runway. The cutout design of the model’s barely-there bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist, while their cheeky design showcased her curvaceous derriere. In honor of the special anniversary, the green-eyed beauty also sported a delicate pair of white feather angel wings, providing her a little bit of coverage from the sun’s rays shining down on her back.

Josephine also accessorized with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and went makeup-free for the sexy snapshot. She also tied up her long, light brown hair in a messy bun high on her head.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel were far from shy about showing their love for her most recent upload, which at the time of this writing has accrued more than 100,000 likes within just its first hour of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to congratulate her on the anniversary of her milestone career moment.

“I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!! I remember hearing about you becoming an angel and thinking ‘finally!!’ You are my fave angel,” one follower wrote.

In November of 2018, Josephine walked in her sixth fashion show for Victoria’s Secret and explained to Harper’s Bazaar Australia that while there have been a number of amazing memories from her tenure with the brand, getting her angel wings was definitely one of her favorites.

“It so epic getting my angel wings,” she said. “I think the first time I really put them on at my first show, I had such a blast. That memory will always stick with me.”