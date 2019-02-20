‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Reveals She Was ‘Drowning’ During Marriage To Ryan Adams

This is Us star Mandy Moore revealed the heartbreak of “drowning” during her marriage to musician Ryan Adams, a fact she detailed during an interview for the podcast WTF, hosted by Marc Maron. Moore and Adams were wed for seven years, from 2009 through 2016.

Moore revealed details of her marriage to Adams during the emotional interview, as reported by Page Six. The interview took place one week before an investigative story published by The New York Times alleged that Adams participated in “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which he dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.”

The Mercury News reported that Moore revealed she married Adams during a time when she was experiencing a deep family turmoil. The singer-turned-actress learned that her parents were divorcing after 30 years of marriage because her mother had fallen in love with someone else, and Moore attributed this trauma as why she ran towards Adams, determined to make her own family with the singer.

“I was living my life for him,” Moore revealed. “It’s an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self. You re-evaluate your entire life and everything. So this was my way of steadying myself.”

“I felt like I was drowning,” she said of the time spent in the relationship. “I would do little jobs, but it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home. I couldn’t do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn’t let me do anything else.”

As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 13, 2019

Moore began her career as a teenaged singer with the hit pop tune “Candy” and soon became a fixture on teen magazines alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. She appeared in the films A Walk to Remember, The Princess Diaries, and as a voice actor in Rapunzel and Tangled.

Before her marriage to Adams, Moore dated actors Zach Braff and Wilmer Valderrama, DJ AM, and tennis star Andy Roddick. When Moore was married to Adams, she revealed to Maron she felt adrift in the business that was once “home” from the age of 12 when she fell in love with performing and asked her parents to take her on auditions in and around their Orlando, Florida neighborhood.

This determination fell by the wayside as she allowed Adams to take control of her career and subsequently, her life.

Moore is now happily married to musician Taylor Goldsmith, whom she wed in 2018.

The actress is currently starring on NBC’s This Is Us as Rebecca Pearson alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kalechi-Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.