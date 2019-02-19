Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Benny Blanco And J Balvin

On Monday, Selena Gomez posted an Instagram Story which contained a photo of white robes embroidered with names in red script. The names included, “Selena, Blanco, Balvin, Tainy,” which is most likely referencing producers Benny Blanco, Tainy, and Colombian hitmaker J Balvin. According to Billboard, Selena is hinting at a collaboration with them all.

Gomez has recently been collaborating with many different musicians on her singles — one being “Taki Taki” featuring DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B. The single went platinum in the U.S. and was successful worldwide. A few weeks ago, she also appeared on Julia Michael’s latest EP Inner Monologue Part 1 on the track “Anxiety,” which has gained over 16 million Spotify streams already.

Selena rose to fame when appearing on Barney & Friends in 2002, playing the role of Gianna. Her career was elevated when she got the lead role of Alex Russo in the Disney Channel hit show Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007. She played the character throughout four seasons over five years. The television series had it’s own Disney Channel Original Movie in 2009. During this time, Gomez was building her career as a musician with her band, Selena Gomez & The Scene. In 2013, Selena Gomez released her first solo studio album Stars Dance, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and contained the hit single “Come & Get It.”

Selena’s last studio album release was 2015’s Revival, which also debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart with first-week sales of 117,000 units. The record went certified platinum there, too. The album contained four hit singles — “Good For You,” featuring A$AP Rocky, “Same Old Love,” “Hands To Myself,” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” She promoted the album with a “Revival World Tour” which visited North America, Asia, and Oceania. However, for health reasons, the remaining tour dates were canceled.

In 2016, Gomez was nominated for Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. She did not take home that award, but did win for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. In 2017, she won Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women In Music awards show. She holds 10 Guinness World Records, one being the first person with 100 million followers on Instagram, according to Time. Selena was once the most followed person on Instagram, but was later overtaken by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Selena Gomez is unlikely to be too concerned about this, though, as she does have over 145 million people still following her.

She currently has more followers than Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Justin Bieber.