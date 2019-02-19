‘Playboy’ Vixen Lindsey Pelas Goes Full Nude In Sultry Sauna Snap

Playboy playmate Lindsey Pelas has truly made a name for herself on social media. She has amassed a huge following of over 8.5 million fans on Instagram, and a post on Monday – and those that have come before it – are a perfect example as to how she’s become so popular. Posted up in a sultry looking, wood-paneled sauna, Pelas went full-on nude and left very little to the imagination.

The Maxim model covered her most delicate assets with a strategically placed towel but had her curvaceous backside on full display as she leaned on the doorframe. The white cover-up, which she held intricately against her body, gave her fans a glimpse of her buxom chest — and her ample, famous cleavage was visible in the shot.

Pelas wore her honey-colored hair in wild, loose waves that spilled down the length of her voluptuous body. For makeup, the model chose contouring to highlight her flawless features and showed off a peach-toned, matte lipstick when giving the camera a flirty pout. She left the accessories at home, choosing to make the focal point of the racy pic her toned physique, and showed off her firm arms and thighs with a sexy pose in the rustic-looking doorway.

This latest update from the busty model is just one of many in a long line of snaps she has shared this month. Just yesterday, Pelas wowed her admirers with a shot of herself in a skintight dress that showed off every curve of her body. The all-white number featured a unique mock-turtleneck and cutoff sleeves to show a little skin, including her toned arms.

For that photo, Pelas went full-on glam. She wore a smokey shadow and heavy mascara that emphasized her emerald eyes and used a few quick sweeps of bronzer to show off her cheekbones. Pelas lined her plump pout with a rosy liner and filled in her lips with a baby-pink, matte gloss. She wore bouncy, barreled curls that cascaded over her shoulders, and topped the classic look off with a pair of diamond studs.

The Esquire model also gave her fans a Valentine’s Day treat last week, showing off her insane body in a red-and-white lingerie set that hugged every curve and showed off her engorged chest. The lacy number gave fans a peek at her chiseled abs, and her followers went wild for the snap, liking it over 119,000 times.

As always, Pelas is a pro at giving her fans the sexy snaps they have come to know and love from the glamour model – and they’ll be sure to keep an eye out on her social media outlets to see what the buxom blonde will be up to next.