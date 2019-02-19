Kim Kardashian Mourns Death Of Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian shared the important moment when Karl Lagerfeld helped her fashion career the most.

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the death of Chanel’s fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

According to the BBC, Lagerfeld’s health had been in decline for a few weeks. This caused him to miss many major fashion events, including Chanel’s own showing in January. The announcement that he had passed away in the hospital was hard news to bear for many celebrities and moguls of the fashion world who knew and worked with him.

Lagerfeld cut an iconic figure in the fashion world with his bold new styles. Being a style leader, he wasn’t afraid to stand out from the crowd himself — frequently seen in his iconic dark suits, leather gloves, tinted sunglasses, and ponytail.

“I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that,” he once commented when asked about his appearance.

He was a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world, and many models have credited him for giving their careers a boost by assisting with their fashion styles and photo shoots — an act which allowed them to stand out, and to be noticed. Lagerfeld had an eye for style and a nose for potential, and it showed in his work.

Kim Kardashian — upon hearing the news of his death — put out a small collection of photos on Twitter. Attached was a lengthy caption, one revealing that he was the one who worked with her on her “first fashion shoot.”

We lost a true legend! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot & I was so nervous to work w such an icon! The world is so much chicer because u existed! I’m beyond honored to have had the opportunity to work w u. U are so loved & will be missed pic.twitter.com/0BSXoLDNN7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

The photos in her tribute paint a picture of Lagerfeld being there for a landmark moment in Kardashian’s life and career. In the first fashion shoot mentioned by Kardashian in the post, she was pregnant with her daughter, North West. This image — and others from the shoot — were applauded by fans, many of whom applauded Kardashian’s bold willingness to be a part of fashion in spite of her pregnancy.

Lagerfeld also worked with Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, for a 2016 photo shoot.

It seems that Lagerfield was not above criticizing Kardashian over the years. Perhaps most memorable were his comments shortly after Kardashian announced that she had been robbed in Paris in 2016, according to the Evening Standard.

“If you’re that famous and you put all your jewelry on the net. You cannot display your wealth and be surprised that some people want to share it with you,” he said after she revealed what the robbers had taken.

Nevertheless, Kardashian obviously feels indebted to Lagerfeld for his work during her fashion career, and appreciated his assistance. She — like many other celebrities — will surely remember him for his vibrant life and talents.