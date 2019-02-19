‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Trades Everything For Freedom

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February 19, brings a complete betrayal from Phyllis as she becomes Christine’s star witness. Plus, Lola fights for her life while her family sets aside its differences to support her.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) accused Summer (Hunter King) of hurting Lola (Sasha Calle) when Summer showed up at the hospital. If not for Summer’s interference, Kyle and Lola would be safe at the cabin instead of Lola laying in the hospital bed fighting for her life. Kyle made Summer leave, but then later Arturo (Jason Canela) made Kyle go since he’d kissed somebody else. Later at home, Kyle gazed at a picture of him and Lola.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) begged Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to tell her Lola would be okay, and the family decided to present a united front despite their differences right now. Rey vowed to find whoever hurt his sister and make him or her pay while Abby and Lola tried to put things aside while Lola continued to fight.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) wasn’t able to see Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at the Genoa City Police Department, so he and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) headed back to Nick’s to create a plan. Police had already interrogated Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case). At the same time, Phyllis worked hard to convince Christine (Lauralee Bell) to give her a plea bargain.

Christine didn’t think that Phyllis had anything she needed, but Phyllis told the DA that she has evidence that the GCPD required to get a conviction in the J.T. murder case. Phyllis offered up the fireplace poker, a cellphone, and the video of the women moving J.T.’s body. Phyllis did maintain that Victoria had been in danger, and they did what they had to do. She also confirmed that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) was at Victoria’s that night, too.

Later, Christine called Mariah and asked her to come in for questioning. She and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) worried that they would end up going down with the Fab Four because of Tessa’s blackmail and Mariah’s knowledge of the coverup. At the station, Mariah told Christine she’d been too drunk to know what happened. However, later, Mariah admitted to the video of the women moving the body. At that point, Christine offered Phyllis a deal since her evidence checked out. Phyllis instantly became the star witness in the case, which the others certainly will not like. Mariah and Tessa felt like the whole thing would end up swallowing them.

Nick worried that Phyllis didn’t have a lawyer while Michael said he knew that Nikki and Victoria weren’t telling him everything. Summer showed up, and Nick told her that Phyllis had been arrested, but they cannot go to see her. Inquisitr reported that tomorrow’s show focuses entirely on Nikki as she gets her affairs in order.