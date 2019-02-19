Heidi Klum Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Black Bra In Latest Risque Instagram Post

Supermodel Heidi Klum’s impressive resume includes a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and a number of walks down the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, so it should come as no surprise that the 45-year-old bombshell frequently flaunts her incredible figure on the pages of her Instagram account as well. The German beauty did just that in her most recent social media post, proving yet again why she has had such an illustrious modeling career.

Heidi is no stranger to rocking skimpy articles of clothing, which is exactly what she wore in her latest risque Instagram post shared on Tuesday, February 19, that her 5.9 million followers went wild for. In the photo, the blonde bombshell is surrounded by a group of people, one of which appears to be a makeup artist as she is holding a cosmetics brush in her hand to give the model a bit of a touch-up. Another hand holds a microphone of some sort as if the hidden figure is awaiting a quote from the former Project Runway host.

Meanwhile, Heidi seemingly ignores the swarm of people around her, flashing a huge smile to the camera as she dons a skimpy black bra that left little to the imagination. The model flashed an ample amount of cleavage for her social media fans while simultaneously showing off her impressive physique and incredibly toned abs. The America’s Got Talent judge wore her dirty blonde tresses down in loose, messy waves that surrounded her face and cascaded over her shoulders, partially covering her chest. She sported a stunning minimal makeup look featuring a nude lip and thick coating of mascara.

Fans of the hazel-eyed beauty weren’t shy to show their love for the most recent steamy upload to her Instagram account, which was an advertisement for Heidi Klum Intimates, her lingerie collection that she launched in 2015. Within just the first 30 minutes of going live, the post had already racked up nearly 20,000 likes and over 150 comments, many of which offered compliments to the gorgeous model.

“So stunning,” one follower wrote, while another said Heidi was “a goddess on earth.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was announced just last week that Heidi and her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Mel B would be leaving the show, with Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union joining the team as their replacements. Heidi recently addressed the career move on her Twitter account, assuring fans that she would still be “watching and voting from home.”