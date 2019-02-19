Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Heaps Praise On Her: ‘No One Works As Hard’

Carrie Underwood has been a staple of country music since she burst onto the scene on American Idol back in 2004. In the past 15 years, she has released six studio albums, a compilation album, and 31 singles. She has also been on five tours, with another starting in May this year.

In case anyone needed any confirmation from the inside, Underwood’s husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, has just recently praised his wife for the incredible hard worker that she is. He was speaking on the Predators official podcast when he commented on Underwood’s amazing work ethic and schedule.

As reported by Pop Culture, Underwood has barely slowed down after giving birth to the couple’s second son, Jacob Bryan, less than a month ago, especially given that she’s planning for the “Cry Pretty 360 Tour.”

“No one works as hard [as her],” Fisher boasted. “You should see her schedule. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you do what you do because I thought I had a busy schedule.’ Fortunately, we have a few months off, obviously with the newborn. We both love being at home. We’re homebodies. When you travel so much, it gets tough. She’s one of the hardest workers I know,” he added. “And having kids, seeing the mothers, seeing what they do at home, gives you a whole new appreciation for your wife, and all that they do.”

Additionally, he praised her for the incredible way she continues to put in the hard work on her career while also being an amazing mother running around after a busy toddler at the same time despite all the travel her job often requires of her.

Despite all the work looking after a 3-year-old is, Fisher proudly shared that Underwood never asks for help, managing her little man with love and care.

“I’m like, ‘It’s okay to ask for help, if you want to sleep,’ and she’s like, ‘No, this is my job. This is what I’m supposed to do.'”

Fisher also spoke about the newest addition to the family, explaining that Underwood is taking a few weeks off as the family adjusts to more “sleepless nights” that tend to accompany a newborn baby.

The family has also moved recently. Just a few months after Underwood suffered a terrible fall in their Nashville home in November 2017 where she broke her wrist and required numerous stitches to her face after taking a tumble down the stairs, Underwood and Fisher have picked up and moved further out of town.

In between all this, building on her already incredibly successful career, raising a family, going through a pregnancy, giving birth, and recovering from her fall, Underwood also found the time to surprise some of her fans on Valentine’s Day, paying for three couples’ dinners at Sinema in Nashville and treating them each to a pair of concert tickets for one of her September shows.