‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Surprise Engagement & Revenge Plot Rock Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be a lot of relationship drama happening in the coming days.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see a lot of couples moving forward and hitting snags in their romances. However, it will be a happy ending for at least one fan favorite pair in Salem.

Viewers will watch on Tuesday as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) springs a surprise proposal on the love of his life, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi). The couple has had a very hard couple of years, mostly stemming from Abby’s mental health issues. Abigail has been in and out of Bayview Sanitarium and has even struggled with a split personality disorder that caused her to murder Chad’s brother, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

However, after the fear of losing their baby girl, Charlotte, the couple is ready to put the family back together. The pair that fans lovingly refer to as “Chabby” have put the past behind them and are ready to look toward the future with their children. This week, Chad will propose to Abigail, and the couple will quickly get remarried before packing off their children and deciding to leave Salem, and all of the problems and bad memories the town holds for them.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) celebrate a late Valentine’s Day. The couple have been getting closer and closer to one another, and they’ll finally get to exchange their belated Valentine’s Day gifts with one another.

Things are going so well for Eli and Lani that many fans believe they may be the next couple to walk down the aisle after Chad and Abigail’s quickie wedding this week.

In the latest #DAYS, it's Valentine's Day in Salem and everyone is feeling the love!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/9wHeTBJeBU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 14, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Diana will begin to toy with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Fans will remember that John and Diana had a relationship decades ago when John believed that he was Roman Brady. Now that Diana is back in town, and revealed to be the mother of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), John couldn’t help but wonder if Leo could be his son. When he asked Diana about the paternity, she admitted that John was Leo’s father and asked him not to tell anyone, including Leo, about the secret.

However, it seems that Diana is using the situation to her benefit, and this week she’ll begin to mess with John and Marlena, even though it’s not been confirmed that Leo is John’s son.

Meanwhile, Leo will be too busy trying to get revenge on Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and get Will Horton (Chandler Massey) to pay attention to what his mother is up to.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.