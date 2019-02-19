Gwyneth Paltrow Is Retiring From Marvel Movies

The actress revealed that she is making her exit after 'Avengers: Endgame.'

In a recent interview with Variety, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she is moving on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Paltrow has appeared in six films in the role of smart, snarky redhead Pepper Potts. However, her seventh film will be the character’s last.

The 46-year-old actress suggested that the time may be right to retire from the role.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.”

Paltrow is not ruling out a return to the franchise in the future, and is open to making cameos or appearing in flashback sequences.

Variety also touched on the future of superhero franchises. With comic book movies dominating at the box office and receiving increasingly positive attention from critics, Paltrow believes it’s possible we could see a best picture winner from this collection of films soon.

“So if the vernacular in film is superhero movies and they’re great movies, then I guess why not, right?” Paltrow said. “I loved Black Panther. I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that’s great that it was nominated. I mean that’s so cool.”

Paltrow is currently busy running Goop — her personal modern lifestyle brand — as company CEO. Goop started as a weekly lifestyle letter that has transitioned into a web-based company. The company has since expanded into a number of different ventures, such as fashion, a wellness summit, a print magazine, a podcast, and a Netflix documentary series.

Paltrow appeared in Variety‘s annual pre-Oscars issue to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her having won the category of Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love at the 1999 Academy Awards.

The award-winning actress reflected on the history of the movie, and her crucial role in its success. Like many movies, the film went through numerous versions, with Julia Roberts originally attached to play the lead role. That version fell apart, and the film ended up at Miramax, where Paltrow was immediately offered the part. She originally turned it down, citing an emotionally difficult period during which she was breaking up with Brad Pitt.

She eventually changed her mind, and the rest is history. Concerning the legacy of Shakespeare in Love — and the many other films in which she’s appeared — Paltrow admits that their success wouldn’t necessarily translate to today’s audiences.”I think that the movies and the business around them have changed so much in the last 20 years,” Paltrow said. “I don’t think any of the movies I’m known for would get made today.”