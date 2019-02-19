‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Claims Kristen Doute And Boyfriend Brian Carter Are ‘Miserable’

Stassi Schroeder told all about their romance.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter’s relationship was exposed during Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a recap shared by Radar Online on February 19, things between the couple took a turn for the worse when Doute, who was enjoying a girls’ trip in Solvang, California, discovered Carter was hanging out with James Kennedy during a guy’s night out in Los Angeles.

After learning the news, Doute began arguing with Katie Maloney for what appeared to be no reason at all. Then, after Maloney told Doute to sit down, Doute fell over a table before storming away from the group of girls they were with.

When the girls then called Carter to question him about what was upsetting Doute, he said he wasn’t sure. He also didn’t seem to care about Doute’s state of mind at the time of the call, which upset Maloney.

“Really Carter? I just told you your girlfriend fell over a table. Can you try to give one single f**k about what’s going on right now,” she said in a cast confessional.

Maloney also told the rest of the cast that she didn’t think Carter was a good match for Doute, and Stassi Schroeder agreed.

“Carter’s not good for her. They’re miserable. She says this every day,” Schroeder explained.

“He doesn’t give a f**k. He doesn’t pay for anything, he doesn’t pay rent. He literally does nothing. Nothing,” she said. “Everybody knows it but no one says it.”

In a cast confessional of her own, Schroeder went into fourth detail about Doute’s boyfriend, claiming Carter is nothing more than a mooch and a “bad guy.”

Doute and Carter didn’t film many scenes together during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. So, over the past few weeks, fans have been wondering if there was trouble in paradise at the time of filming last year. Then, weeks ago, after the couple was seen bickering in a short scene filmed at their apartment, it became more clear that all was not well between them.

Although things between Doute and Carter appear to be headed toward a split, the other couples of the show, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, seem to be going strong as their prepare for Taylor and Cartwright’s summer wedding.

To see more of Doute, Carter, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.