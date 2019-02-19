Kylie Jenner Talks Plastic Surgery & Her Face Transformation

Kylie Jenner’s rumored plastic surgery procedures often keep fans talking about her changing face. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now opening about her transformation, and the surgery rumors.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner recently sat down for an interview with Paper Magazine, where she dished on her changing looks, and why people think she’s gone under the knife to completely reconstruct her face since her younger days.

Jenner claims that while she had had a few minor procedures done, that she has never officially gone under the knife to alter her appearance, stating that makeup and fillers are the reason why her face has transformed so much over the years. “It’s fillers. I’m not denying that,” Kylie said.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” Jenner added.

Now, Kylie says that she’s learned so much about makeup from running her own cosmetics company. Jenner’s company has skyrocketed her to fortune, as she has a net worth of $900 million, making her, by far, the riches of the Kardashian/Jenner family members as she’s on track to become a billionaire at the age of only 21.

Kylie Jenner tells the outlet that she spent “ever last dime” she had to create her company, and “wasn’t educated” on the beauty business. However, she says that she simply followed her heart and created products that she would want to buy for herself, kicking off with the Kylie lip kit, which had fans flocking to Jenner’s website to get the product.

Kylie’s lips have always been a topic of conversation. The reality star’s plump pout made headlines in her teenage years when it was rumored that she had gotten fillers to make them look more full, which Jenner later confirmed and talked about on her family’s show.

Jenner also admits that while she had a “huge platform” and a ton of social media followers due to the show, her parents told her that she needed to figure out how to make her own money, and manage that money.

“What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited,” Kylie added, revealing that her hard work on her cosmetics company earned her a near-billion dollar fortune.

