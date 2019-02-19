John Legend Says That His Wife Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Warn Him About Tweets Involving Him

John Legend said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that Chrissy Teigen often sends out tweets about him with a 'devilish look' on her face.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres’s Show, John Legend revealed that he often gets blindsided by Chrissy Teigen’s tweets, according to Daily Mail.

Fans who follow Teigen on social media have come to love how often she posts about personal things going on in her life and how few filters she has when sharing them. While this is great for fans, it can probably be intimidating for her husband Legend.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Legend was needling Ellen a bit about how he’s known her “a lot longer” than Teigen has, but Teigen was invited to co-host the show.

Ellen proceeded to explain why Teigen was invited to co-host by displaying some of the funnier tweets Teigen has put out about Legend.

“I like to send john nudes and say ‘sorry wrong person,'” Teigen writes in one of her Twitter posts.

“I always have a note in my pocket that says ‘john did it’ just in case I’m murdered because I don’t want him to remarry,” says another post on Twitter.

She’s even been known to use Twitter to get her husband’s attention to pick up the phone when he doesn’t answer her right away.

Legend revealed to Ellen that Teigen will frequently run her funny tweets by him before she sends them off, but not the ones that involve him.

“She runs some tweets by me, but she never runs the ones when she’s talking about me by me. We’re next to each other on the couch, and she’ll have this devilish look on her face like she’s conniving some kind of devious plan, and then the tweet will go out.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

A recent instance of Teigen tweet trolling her husband has been the Totino’s discussion Teigen says she had with her husband on February 17.

“I told john I wouldn’t tweet this but I lied here goes,” she starts off in the first tweet on Twitter.

What follows is a detailed telling of Teigen having a Totino’s pizza craving and being stunned when Legend isn’t familiar with the pizza from her childhood. She criticizes him for not knowing the brand switched from packing their pizzas in bags instead of boxes. After which, an argument ensues on the best way to “ensure crispiness,” according to another tweet, which is followed by an odd question Legend asks about where she wants the tomato slices.

Perhaps the best part is when she realizes he ordered Totino’s pizza rolls instead of a whole pizza.

“it’s pizza rolls. he has no idea totino’s makes pizza. but more importantly he thinks I am so stupid I would think tiny pizza rolls go directly onto the rack,” she says in this post on Twitter.

“and that I would want tiny slices of fresh tomato on a god d**n singular pizza roll,” she continues in another Twitter Post.

Based on the interview with Ellen and the Totino’s pizza rant, it seems that Legend has to be careful what he does or says around his wife or it’ll be immortalized online.