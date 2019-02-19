NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Believe Nobody Can Beat Golden State Warriors This Season

Can the Warriors easily win their third consecutive NBA championship title?

It’s hardly a surprise why the Golden State Warriors remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2018-19 NBA season. After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Warriors didn’t only retain their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but they also managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in free agency.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Curry said that he’s aware that several NBA teams who dreamed of dethroning the Warriors became more aggressive in upgrading their roster before the February NBA trade deadline. However, Curry is very confident that they can defeat anyone who tries to block their road to winning their third consecutive NBA championship title.

“We’re a proven team,” Curry said.

“We understand how to win championships and what it takes, and we’re showing up nice into this last run up to the All-Star break. We got to come back focused and rejuvenated and understand that it’s not going to be easy. We got plenty of talented teams, and it’s going to be a gauntlet in the West. But if we play our A-plus game, we definitely feel like nobody can beat us.”

Draymond Green shared the same sentiment as Stephen Curry, saying that the Warriors will be unbeatable once they consistently show good chemistry.

“So long as our chemistry is great, no one can beat us. For real.”

The Warriors may have gone through ups and downs and faced several issues earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, but they managed to bounce back and started playing like defending champions. Green said that as of now, the Warriors are an unstoppable train and added that an opposing team needs to be very lucky in order to beat them in a best-of-seven series.

The recent statements of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are not just purely boasting. Despite the improvements made by several title contenders, the Warriors still have the most talented roster in the league. If they stay healthy throughout the season, the Warriors will be heading into this year’s Western Conference playoffs with a starting lineup featuring five NBA All-Stars.

The Warriors’ latest acquisition, DeMarcus Cousins, doesn’t seem to be having any problem making himself fit in Golden State’s system. Despite being on a minutes restriction, Cousins is already posting incredible numbers, averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 42.4 percent shooting from the field.

So far, the Warriors are sitting at the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 41-16 record. Their next game will be against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at the Oracle Arena.