‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Nikki’s Life Flashes Before Her Eyes

Watch as the show celebrates four decades of Nikki Newman.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 20 promise a treat for viewers as a special episode celebrates all things Nikki Newman, in honor of Melody Thomas Scott’s 40th anniversary portraying the formidable Newman matriarch.

In this episode, Nikki works to get her affairs in order, according to She Knows Soaps. In the special tribute, Scott narrates as Nikki’s life flashes before her eyes in a series of flashbacks. The matriarch writes a letter to her grandchildren while she waits in jail after her confession. Before authorities arrested Victor (Eric Braeden) for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) death, Nikki confessed despite Victor, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) protests.

After Christine (Lauralee Bell) realized that Nikki wasn’t just trying to create a diversion during Victor’s arrest, the Genoa City Police Department arrested Nikki, and she now sits awaiting trial. Although Sharon (Sharon Case) caved and told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) everything that happened the night that J.T. died, which led to Sharon, Victoria, and Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) arrests, Nikki still maintains that she acted alone.

According to the Inquisitr, Phyllis cut a deal to testify against her three co-conspirators in exchange for her own freedom, which is sure to cause some significant issues with Nick. However, on Wednesday, Nikki isn’t quite aware of the extent of Phyllis’s betrayal.

On Monday, Scott appeared on The Talk to celebrate her four decades on the number one rated CBS daytime drama.

“It is such a trip down memory lane,” she said. “I mean, you are on that train, and you’re not getting off…all of the clips have not been seen since they were first aired.”

Nikki hopes to explain to her grandchildren about who she really is in case she spends time in prison for J.T.’s murder and they don’t get the chance to grow up knowing her outside of a cell.

Scott revealed that she cried as she watched the clips for the special anniversary show, which she ends up narrating for viewers as the special episode unfolds. The actress said that reliving the special moments – both good and bad – of Nikki Newman’s life will be a special treat for long-time viewers as well as those who’ve come to the show recently.

February 20 is the 40th anniversary of Scott’s first appearance in Genoa City. She took over the part of Nikki from actress Erica Hope in 1979. Hope portrayed Nikki in 1978 and early 1979. Since then, Scott has been solely responsible for this memorable, iconic character. She’s currently the cast’s longest-serving member.