Noah Cyrus Upset About Lil Xan Baby Announcement

Since Lil Xan made the announcement yesterday that he and girlfriend Annie Smith are expecting their first child together, his ex-girlfriend, Noah Cyrus, posted to her Instagram Story a selfie of her crying. She seemed to be upset to learn of the new baby announcement, even though the ex-couple was only together for a short time and broke up publicly five months ago. Although any new announcement like this would sting for an ex, Cyrus did post how much of a mistake it was for them to be together by saying, “biggest mistake.”
According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Lil Xan posted to his Instagram page that he and Annie Smith were expecting their first child. Not long after that announcement, Smith posted some pretty exciting news to her Instagram page as well. According to her Instagram post, the couple might just be engaged to get married in the near future. She stated that she couldn’t wait to call herself his wife.
She may be upset over the baby announcement or the possible engagement, or it could be both. But a representative for Cyrus stated that she was fine and that she was over that part of her life. Their relationship was a short one and ended in a nasty breakup involving cheating accusations, according to Fox News.
Cosmopolitan reported that Cyrus posted the selfie of her crying and added a short caption that read, “Whata day.” It was posted only a few hours after the baby announcement by Lil Xan and the presumed engagement announcement by Smith. However, Noah also posted a second selfie shortly after.
Since her representative said she was fine after the breakup, she may be upset about something else. Even if she really isn’t over Lil Xan yet, she will need to be soon. Lil Xan said in his Instagram post that he was happy with his life, now being engaged to Annie Smith and becoming a father for the first time.
“I wanted to wait but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark. It’s official I’m going to be a father. I love you guys so much and I hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I’ve never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise. Can’t wait to show the world everything I’ve been working on at Youtube space and my official Sophomore album BE SAFE and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith I Love you with all my heart. Thank you for saving me. I love you more than words can describe.”