Noah Cyrus Upset About Lil Xan Baby Announcement

Since Lil Xan made the announcement yesterday that he and girlfriend Annie Smith are expecting their first child together, his ex-girlfriend, Noah Cyrus, posted to her Instagram Story a selfie of her crying. She seemed to be upset to learn of the new baby announcement, even though the ex-couple was only together for a short time and broke up publicly five months ago. Although any new announcement like this would sting for an ex, Cyrus did post how much of a mistake it was for them to be together by saying, “biggest mistake.”

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Lil Xan posted to his Instagram page that he and Annie Smith were expecting their first child. Not long after that announcement, Smith posted some pretty exciting news to her Instagram page as well. According to her Instagram post, the couple might just be engaged to get married in the near future. She stated that she couldn’t wait to call herself his wife.

She may be upset over the baby announcement or the possible engagement, or it could be both. But a representative for Cyrus stated that she was fine and that she was over that part of her life. Their relationship was a short one and ended in a nasty breakup involving cheating accusations, according to Fox News.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Cosmopolitan reported that Cyrus posted the selfie of her crying and added a short caption that read, “Whata day.” It was posted only a few hours after the baby announcement by Lil Xan and the presumed engagement announcement by Smith. However, Noah also posted a second selfie shortly after.

Since her representative said she was fine after the breakup, she may be upset about something else. Even if she really isn’t over Lil Xan yet, she will need to be soon. Lil Xan said in his Instagram post that he was happy with his life, now being engaged to Annie Smith and becoming a father for the first time.