Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Being Mom-Shamed For Bizarre Reason

Khloe's hitting back after being called out.

Khloe Kardashian is clapping back on social media after being called out for a pretty bizarre reason. Per a report from People, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit back on Twitter this week after she was slammed by mom-shaming trolls who claimed that her nails were too long to properly care for her 10-month-old daughter True.

After seeing negative comments about her very long nails on social media, Khloe told her more than 26 million followers on February 18 that she found it “annoying,” while clarifying that she actually cares for her baby girl with Tristan Thompson just fine.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” Kim Kardashian’s sister began in a pretty lengthy tweet hitting back at the haters.

“Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby,” she then added in response to being mom-shamed.

Kardashian also pointed out that the length of her nails shouldn’t exactly be a big priority for her fans, writing, “There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope,” with an eye rolling emoji to show her disapproval over being called out.

She then followed up her message on the social media site – which has already received more than 56,000 likes – by writing, “happy Monday to you,” in a Twitter post.

The latest backlash first began after Kardashian took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her super-long red nails to her 86.8 million followers. But this certainly isn’t the first time Khloe has been forced to defend herself against the haters after becoming a mom last year.

As the Inquisitr reported back in August, the reality star responded after a troll accused her of “embedding materialism” in her daughter’s brain after she shared a photo of baby True riding around in a mini-Bentley online.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The star then took it upon herself to clap back in the comments section of her photo upload.

“She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture!” Kardashian responded of her daughter, before adding that she was “enjoying every single moment” that she could with her little girl, who was born back in April.

Khloe then sweetly described her baby daughter, who’s her first and only child, as being “the angel GOD gave me!”

Shortly before that, the Inquisitr reported that Khloe was mom-shamed once again for stepping out and attending a poker event shortly after True was born.

“Mommy shamers [are at] a high right now,” she tweeted after seeing negative comments about her leaving True at home with the infant’s dad, Tristan Thompson, a few months after giving birth. The star then noted that she was sick and “getting slack” for attending with her family members, including sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner.

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying to bring awareness to an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong [with] a new mom letting daddy take over [for] a few hours?” Kardashian continued.