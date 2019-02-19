Ariana Grande Makes Chart History With Her Latest Singles

Ariana Grande not only went to number one globally with her latest album Thank U, Next, she also broke a chart record in the U.K. The “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker became the first female artist in the history of the U.K. singles chart to knock herself off of the number one spot according to the BBC.

Last week, Grande was number one with her single “7 Rings,” but now has replaced that with “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” This became her fifth number one single in the U.K. charts. It’s all good though, “7 Rings,” only dropped to number two. The last female artist to hold the top two spots on the British charts was Madonna. A record she set in August 1985 with “Into The Groove” and “Holiday,” the BBC reported.

To support her new songs, Ariana will embark on a world tour starting in Albany, New York at the Times Union Center on March 18, 2019. The tour titled “Sweetener World” Tour is named after her fourth studio album released last year and will showcase both albums. The tour is set to go across Europe where she will begin in London at The O2 Arena on August 17.

Normani Hamilton, who used to be in girl group Fifth Harmony, will be Grande’s opening act on the U.S. leg according to Billboard. Hamilton is currently perusing a solo career and her latest single with U.K. singer Sam Smith, titled “Dancing With A Stranger,” has gone top 10 across the European charts. The music video currently has over 43 million YouTube views within less than a month.

From one achievement to another: Ariana’s latest album Thank U, Next also broke the record for the most streams of an album by a female artist in a single week replacing herself, once again according to Digital Spy. The album she replaced, Sweetener, went on to win Ariana her first Grammy Award this year for Best Pop Vocal Album. Grande was scheduled to perform at the ceremony but opted out. According to E!, she pulled out days beforehand, saying she wouldn’t even attend the ceremony due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over the songs she wanted to perform.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram followers keep growing and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of that slowing down. The U.S. singer currently has over 145 million followers where she shares lots of intimate snaps for her fans she calls “Arianators.”